FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: FCG vs HFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - April 5, 2024

FC Goa (FCG) will host Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Friday (April 5). With their playoff spot secured, the Gaurs will aim to secure a top-two finish. Head coach Manolo Marquez is expected to field a robust lineup against his former club, aiming for a crucial victory.

Meanwhile, the Nizams, who are struggling at the bottom of the table, will play for pride. Coach Thangboi Singto relies on his youthful squad to deliver a spirited performance and get off to the double-digit mark.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24

Date & Time: April 5, 2024 - 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni

Defenders: Sajad Hussain, Tamang, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammad Rafi.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Makan Chothe

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Probable Playing 11

Hyderabad: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Hussain Parray Sajad, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Abhijit Pa, Abdul Rabeeh, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Makan Winkle Chote

Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Carl McHugh, Rowllin Borges, Boris Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Dream 11 Team Suggestion

# Fantasy Suggestion 1: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Hussain Parray Sajad, Mohammed Rafi, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Carl McHugh, Boris Singh, Noah Sadaoui (Captain), Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Carlos Martinez (Vice-Captain)

# Fantasy Suggestion 2: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Jay Gupta (Captain), Rowllin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Abdul Rabeeh, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Makan Winkle Chote (Vice-Captain)