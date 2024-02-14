Mohun Bagan SG secured a crucial victory on their travels as they beat FC Goa with a solitary goal. After a cagey 70 minutes, Dimitri Petratos capitalized on a defensive error to net a magnificent goal, ensuring his team clinched all three points.

The Gaurs dominated Bagan in the reverse fixture, defeating them 4-1 victory in Kolkata. Seeking revenge, a revamped Mohun Bagan under Antonio Habas traveled to Goa with the goal of narrowing the gap to Odisha FC to five points.

Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa remained the only unbeaten team in the ISL, knowing that three points would propel them to the top of the table. With this objective in mind, the Gaurs started the game with a high press, causing difficulties for Bagan’s defenders.

Towards the end of the first quarter, Goa appeared to have found the net through Odei Onaindia, but the goal was disallowed for offside. On the other end, Dimitri Petratos came close to scoring, only to have his long-range attempt superbly saved by Arshdeep Singh in goal.

Although the Mariners looked dangerous on the break, FC Goa clearly asserted their dominance. Approaching the half-hour mark, they had another significant chance to take the lead. Serinton Fernandes delivered a cross into the penalty box, where Sadaoui’s mishit shot landed directly at Martinez’s feet. The Spaniard beat Dippendu Biswas with a skillful touch, but his effort from close range narrowly missed the target.

Both sides had half-chances in the final fifteen minutes of the half, but the scores remained level. FC Goa dominated territory and looked the more threatening side, but Bagan were resolute at the back to keep the hosts at bay.

Dimitri Petratos makes the difference as Mohun Bagan end FC Goa’s unbeaten run

The second half started much like the first, with the Gaurs dictating possession and pressing forward, while Mohun Bagan opted to sit back and invite pressure. Despite this, clear-cut chances were limited for both teams as they struggled in the final third.

The clash seemed destined for a stalemate until Mohun Bagan capitalized on a significant mistake to take a crucial lead with twenty minutes of regulation time left.

Substitute Joni Kauko’s through ball initially posed no threat, but Arshedeep Singh rushed out of his line to clear it. Unfortunately, his clearance was miscued, landing perfectly for Petratos, who executed a spectacular lob from 40 yards out, which found the back of the net.

The possibility of a quick brace emerged when Petratos attempted another lob, this time from an incredibly tight angle. Although his shot beat Arshdeep, it glanced off the post and went out of play.

Antonio Habas’ men committed bodies behind the ball in the final ten minutes, and as Goa pushed forward, Brison Fernandes had a huge opportunity to level the proceedings. However, despite catching the defenders off guard with his run, his weak attempt failed to trouble Kaith in goal.

Mohun Bagan ultimately defended resolutely, earning a 1-0 victory and advancing to third place in the standings. Meanwhile, the Gaurs missed the chance to claim the top spot, although they have two games in hand over Odisha FC.