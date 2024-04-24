FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: What happened during the last meeting in ISL 2023-24?

FC Goa are set to clash with Mumbai City FC in the first-leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal on Wednesday (April 24) at the Fatorda Stadium. Goa ended the regular season in third position with a 13-6-3 record and 45 points. In their last outing, the Gaurs prevailed over Chennaiyin FC with a scoreline of 2-1.

On the other hand, Mumbai City emerged as the second-best team with a 14-5-3 record and 47 points. They faced a 2-1 loss against Mohun Bagan in their latest fixture.

On that note, let's check out what happened when these two sides last met on February 28 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Early on in the game, Mumbai City's Iker Guarrotxena created an opportunity through a free-kick, but Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem managed to save a certain goal.

FC Goa midfielder Rowllin Borges missed a chance to break the deadlock with his head in the 24th minute. The scoreline read 0-0 at half-time.

Vikram Pratap Singh opened Mumbai's account by tapping-in a cross from Bipin Singh in the 46th minute. 15 minutes later, Mohammad Yasir, who was on the inside channel of the left flank, found the back of the net with his left foot and leveled the scores.

Borja Herrera was impressive in his cameo appearance after being subbed-on in the 83rd minute, but Phurba Lachenpa ensured that Mumbai City didn't concede another as the game ended 1-1.

In terms of possession, the Islanders had the edge, with 58% possession and a pass accuracy of 80%. FC Goa had 42% of the ball and moved it around with an accuracy of 74%.

Interestingly, FC Goa have not been able to secure a win against Mumbai City since 2019. It will be interesting to see if they can turn the tide in their favor in the upcoming game.

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head Stats

So far, both teams have been up against each other on 24 occasions in the ISL, with Mumbai emerging victorious on 10 occasions, while FC Goa have secured seven victories, and seven clashes have ended in draws.

In the last five games, Mumbai have dominated with three victories, while two have culminated in draws.