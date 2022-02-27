FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Mumbai City FC clinched a clinical 2-0 victory over FC Goa and, more importantly, three vital points to keep their hopes of a berth in the Indian Super League semi-finals alive. Mehtab Singh (35') and Deigo Mauricio (86') got on the scoresheet for Des Buckingham's men while Airam Cabrera missed a penalty for FC Goa.

Right from the first whistle, Mumbai City FC showed that they were hungry for three points. The midfield battle was seemingly equal but the Islanders were constantly knocking at the door. The first chance crept up in the 14th minute for MCFC when Igor Angulo got his head on Cassio Gabriel's cross from a freekick. However, the effort hit the crossbar as the Islanders went agonizingly close.

But in a matter of minutes, the match almost turned on its heels when MCFC goalkeeper Mohamad Nawaz conceded a penalty. The former India U-17 shot-stopper was trying to play out from the back and tried to kick the ball. He missed it completely and while Airam Cabrera was trying to reach the ball, Nawaz brought him down.

Cabrera stepped up to take the resulting penalty but his poor effort down the middle was saved by a diving Nawaz between the posts. After the penalty save, Mumbai kept growing in the game and finally broke the deadlock in the 35th minute.

Yet again, it was Cassio Gabriel whipping in a juicy cross from a freekick but this time Mehtab Singh, left unmarked in the box, headed it home and put Mumbai City FC ahead. FC Goa had a few half chances throughout the half but was eventually made to rue the missed penalty.

Mumbai City FC clinical while FC Goa remain indecisive

Coming out after the break, FC Goa visibly upped the ante in an attempt to restore parity. In the 48th minute, Seriton Fernandes made a darting run down the right flank for the Gaurs and whipped in a cross. However, Mumbai managed to block the effort. FCG kept dominating possession and controlling the tempo of the game.

But for all the wealth of possession, the Gaurs couldn't manage to break down the Islanders defense. They kept knocking on the door. However, Airam Cabrera looked like a shadow of his usual self and couldn't influence the game.

Mumbai City FC seemed more than happy to run down the clock in the second-half but were gifted a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 86th minute.

After a stray ball came into the FC Goa box, centre-back Aiban Dohling tried to shield it out for a goal kick. Seriton Fernandes also joined him to provide cover but both the defenders seemed to be going through intense discussion before attempting to clear the ball.

Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio sensed the opportunity and muscled Aiban off the ball and thumped a vicious shot past keeper Naveen Kumar to secure the three points for the Islanders.

The win keeps Mumbai City FC fourth in the points table, with 31 points from 18 games, and keeps their top-four hopes alive. Meanwhile, FC Goa are ninth with 19 points and just one game remaining. The Gaurs will be hoping their season gets over as soon as possible.

