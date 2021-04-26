ACL 2021: We will make tactical changes to improve, says FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando ahead of Al-Rayyan clash

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando interacted with the media ahead of FC Goa's clash with Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al-Rayyan on matchday five of the AFC Champions League (ACL).

FC Goa are currently placed third in Group E of the ACL and come into the fixture on the back of consecutive losses to Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) side Persepolis FC with 2-1 and 4-0 scorelines respectively.

The Gaurs need two wins to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

We will work hard to get a positive result: FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando

Juan Ferrando talked about the lack of fitness in the squad, scope of improvement and their chances of progressing into the next round.

"Over 20 days, we have injuries and there is fatigue but it’s very important to have a plan and do our best in the next two games,” said Ferrando.

“Starting with (goalkeeper) Naveen Kumar against Persepolis was purely tactical. We have our own plans and if it’s not working, we will make the changes.

“It is important to review the previous match in an effort to improve ourselves. It's not like we're stuck at a level and feel we can’t perform. On the contrary, we are making changes to tactics to improve.

“Al Rayyan know this is an important match for both teams. They will have some new players on the field but for sure it will be a different match. We will work hard to get a positive result.”

Advertisement

Laurent Blanc interacts with the press ahead of a reverse fixture against FC Goa.

It is important to finish the competition on a high note: Al-Rayyan head coach Laurent Blanc

Al-Rayyan have managed to garner just a single point so far in the competition and are mathematically ruled out of the competition after two consecutive losses to Al-Wahda.

Head Coach Laurent Blanc expressed desire and motivation to end their ACL campaign on a high.

“Yes it's true we are out of the competition but we’re still not finished here. We will be motivated to perform our best against FC Goa tomorrow, not only for this club but also for Qatar,” said Blanc.

Advertisement

“We need to win and although we have not performed to expectations, we will strive to get the result. It will be a difficult game against FC Goa because they are very organized. We have two suspensions and some injuries and I believe Goa have the same problem in terms of injuries.

“We need new players, young players to fill in the positions but I hope they will bring a huge morale boost to the team as we must win.

“If we had converted our chances (in previous matches) and had a little more experience, we could have had at least seven or eight points. It is important to finish the competition on a positive note."

Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa kicks-off at 10.30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The game will be televised on Star Sports 3, and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium, and JIO Football on JIO TV.