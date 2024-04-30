Noah Sadaoui set to sign for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC have secured a major coup in the Indian Super League (ISL) transfer market by signing Noah Sadaoui from FC Goa.

As disclosed by seasoned Indian football journalist Marcus Mergulhao, Noah has signed a two-year deal with the Yellow Army from the ISL 2024-25 season.

"Noah Sadaoui will move to Kerala Blasters next season on a two-year agreement. Regardless of who takes charge of the team, Noah will do well at KBFC, probably better than what he did at FC Goa during the last two seasons," TOI journalist Marcus posted on X.

During his tenure with FC Goa, Noah Sadaoui had two impressive seasons starting in 2022, scoring 20 goals and providing 15 assists in 43 games. His dynamic performances not only cemented his status as one of the top players in the ISL circuit but also proved crucial in FC Goa's playoff journey.

Sadaoui's contributions were instrumental in Marquez Manolo's tactical setup, highlighting his versatility and profound impact on the pitch.

Kerala Blasters FC, who started the season on a promising note, faced setbacks in recent matches, culminating in a loss to Odisha FC in the playoffs eliminator. The addition of Sadaoui is poised to provide the team with the much-needed boost as they aim to revitalize their campaign and stake their claim in the upcoming ISL seasons.

Kerala Blasters FC in search of a new head coach following Ivan Vukomanović's departure

In the past week, Kerala Blasters bid farewell to Ivan Vukomanović, who had a successful stint with the club. Ivan notably guided Kerala Blasters to the playoffs three times and to the final once, marking a significant achievement in the club's history.

Ivan Vukomanović departed as their most successful head coach, having overseen the most number of games and wins in the club's history. Throughout his tenure, he maintained an impressive win percentage of 44.8 percent.

The signing of Noah Sadaoui comes at a crucial juncture for Kerala Blasters FC, who recently bid farewell to Ivan. With the departure of their former head coach, the club is expected to undergo a significant overhaul in both tactics and strategy.