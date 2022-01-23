"Grateful for every opportunity to represent India, I don’t take it for granted" - Aditi Chauhan after her 50th match for Blue Tigresses

India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan reached a landmark 50th international appearance in the stalemate against Iran in the Blue Tigresses' opening game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. Although she was posed with very little threat, Aditi came away unscathed, with a cleansheet.

The shot-stopper has been one of the most reliant members of the Indian Women's Senior Team. In an interview with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Aditi opened up about her journey to reach the level she has now.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs, smiles and tears in all these years. But what I’ve learnt is that there is absolutely no substitute for hard work. I’ve tried to take all the criticism in my stride and I’m grateful for every bit of success that has come my way," Aditi said.

The Goa-born switched from basketball to football at a very young age. At 15, she was picked in the Delhi women's Under-19 squad. Asked how her parents felt about her playing football, Aditi revealed:

"My parents were initially concerned about me playing football. There was nobody (girls) around me who I knew was playing football, or made it their profession. We didn’t know what the future was like. Obviously, my parents were concerned about the physical safety in a contact sport."

She went on:

"It is also quite physically and mentally demanding. There’s also the other perspective of facing society as a girl playing sports. I guess I also understand why they were also a little apprehensive initially when I told them that I like to play football."

"As a young girl, I’ve always dreamt of wearing the India jersey" - Aditi Chauhan

Aditi cemented her place in Indian footballing history when, in August 2015, she became the first Indian woman to play competitively in England. She spent two seasons with West Ham United Ladies.

How did he convince her parents? The Gokulam Kerala shot-stopper said:

"It wasn’t my convincing them with words, but I guess when they discovered my passion, and love for the game which I had – it convinced them. I guess one of the main turning points was when I got my first India call-up -- that made them really proud. My dad is in the CRPF, he’s worked all his life for the nation. So when I got that India badge, that really changed his perception."

In a country of over a billion, very few get the opportunity to represent India. The 29-year-old now has 50 international caps. Did she ever think she’d reach this milestone?

"You never really think of such things. Of course, as a young girl, I’ve always dreamt of wearing the India jersey. Putting on the India jersey has been special every time. But doing it consistently for years is a privilege for which I feel very fortunate," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Aditi said:

"As professional footballers, there are a lot of sacrifices that we have to make. Being away from your family, having to constantly monitor your own body, and looking after yourself is really hard. I think being away from your family and loved ones, not being able to do the regular things in life, takes a lot from you."

But she quickly added:

"But wearing the India jersey, being able to represent a country of 1.4 billion makes it all worthwhile. This is what has kept us motivated, and kept us going all this while. I feel grateful for every opportunity that I get to play for my country, and I don’t take that granted."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan