"Feels like start of something special" - Indian football fans overflow with joy as India win the SAFF Championship

India have successfully retained their SAFF Championship crown, prevailing over Kuwait in a thrilling penalty shootout. The Blue Tigers displayed resilience, coming from behind to secure the equalizer. But despite 120 minutes of intense action, no winner emerged.

As the shootout unfolded, both teams had their moments, with one miss each. However, it was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who once again stepped up when it mattered most, saving Kuwait captain Haljiah's crucial penalty. This pivotal moment sealed a 5-4 victory for India in the shootout.

Throughout the match, both sides had their fair share of opportunities. Kuwait took an early lead within 15 minutes. But India, buoyed by the unwavering support of over 25,000 fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, mounted a spirited comeback. They equalized through a beautifully executed sequence involving their front four.

The relentless backing from the passionate home crowd undoubtedly played a significant role in India's triumph. Despite facing difficulties, they remained resolute at the back and successfully defended their SAFF Championship crown.

The fans are filled with undeniable joy, which serves as a testament to the remarkable upturn in the team's fortunes under head coach Igor Stimac. They took to social media to express their delight in what could prove to be an important night in Indian football’s history.

International trophies in the last 2 months:
India 2
Every other country 0
#SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND

Ohhhh I miss #Kanteeravastadium that goosebumps when @chetrisunil11 acknowledges the crowd is one of my best moments of life. #SAFFChampionship2023

This feels like the start of something special for Indian football
#SAFFChampionship2023

Bengaluru you beautiful beautiful crowd!



The Viking Clap hits harrrdd!



26500+ Poeple turning up in the stands on a Tuesday!
Bengaluru you beautiful beautiful crowd!
The Viking Clap hits harrrdd!
#SAFFChampionship2023

While the spotlight naturally fell upon the attackers, India once more found themselves relying on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in both the semi-finals and finals, ultimately ensuring victory.

Once again, the man who thrives in high-pressure situations rose to the occasion, earning well-deserved praise from the supporters who paid tribute to India's indomitable number one.

That was a phenomenal save, He is truly a fantastic Goalkeeper.



Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, The saviour of India. The Wall of India.
That was a phenomenal save, He is truly a fantastic Goalkeeper.
#SAFFChampionship2023 ,#KUWIND

The wall Gurpreet Singh Sandhu You beauty

India continue their remarkable form

Following their victories, India have now jumped to the 100th position in the FIFA rankings, which is a significant rise under Stimac. This seems a start of a new era for India, who are now unbeaten in their last 11 games. Building on their success in the Intercontinental Cup, they have now secured the SAFF Championship title as well.

The two-month period holds great significance in terms of bolstering the players' confidence as they prepare for the highly crucial AFC Asian Cup next year. While there is ample time for further tournament preparation, the influence of Stimac and his management team is undeniable.

They have successfully instilled a distinct style of play and fostered a sense of familiarity among the players, which will undoubtedly serve them well.

