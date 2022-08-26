FIFA ban: AIFF suspension revoked by international footballing body

Indian football can breathe a sigh of relief as the FIFA ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has now been lifted. The decision comes after the international body received confirmation that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

In the wee hours of August 16, Indian football entered a dark phase when FIFA, the international football governing body, suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with immediate effect, for ‘undue influence’ from third parties.

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup kicked off on the very day when the future of football in India suffered a massive setback. While the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) looked into the daily affairs of the AIFF, FIFA found the developments to be in violation of their statute and decided to move ahead with the ban.

The ban threw India's footballing future into certainty, while the international body also confirmed that they were in contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India, hopeful of a positive outcome to the case. However, upon receiving confirmation that the AIFF administration has regained full control of the daily affairs, the international body decided to revoke the suspension imposed on AIFF.

With the suspension now lifted, India's footballing fraternity can now rejoice as normalcy will steadily return to the sport in the country. FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organizing its elections in a timely manner.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 to be held in India

With the suspension now revoked, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India from October 11-30, will now be held as planned.

With AIFF suspended, ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup campaign was in doubt. But the Kolkata giants will be able to go ahead with their preparations for the encounter against Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur City FC.

