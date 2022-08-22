FIFA ban: Supreme Court terminates CoA, defers AIFF elections  

Amid the FIFA suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Supreme Court of India on Monday, August 22, ordered the termination of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA). They appointed the CoA in May to manage the affairs of Indian football's governing body.

The country's top-most judicial authority, in an oral order, underlined:

"The day-to-day management of AIFF shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting secretary general exclusively."

Furthermore, the SC also agreed to a request by the central government to defer the polls to elect the Executive Committee of the AIFF. The bench, compromising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, directed to extend the election program, which will end on August 28, by one week.

In the wee hours of August 16, the international football governing body suspended the AIFF, with immediate effect, for 'undue influence' from third parties. However, in a letter to the acting general secretary of the AIFF Sunando Dhar, FIFA said they will lift the ban only after the CoA mandate is completely repealed and the AIFF administration is once again 'fully in charge' of its daily affairs.

The Supreme Court has also ordered that the electoral college of AIFF shall consist of 23 members (17 including treasurer will be elected by electoral college of 36); (6 members shall be drawn from eminent players).

Hence, the new SC order will likely pave the way for FIFA to revoke India’s suspension and ensure that the country can host and participate in the U-17 Women's World Cup.

The impact the FIFA ban has had on Indian football

The suspension of the AIFF has been detrimental to the entirety of the Indian footballing fraternity. However, the immediate impact of FIFA's decision has been felt by Gokulam Kerala FC. The Malabarians were informed by the Sports Ministry on Sunday that they won't be allowed to participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship due to the ban.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's football team's upcoming friendlies against Vietnam and Singapore have also been canceled. Reportedly, hosts Vietnam did not want to deal with the uncertainty around the AIFF's future.

All Indian football fans are hoping that, aided by the Supreme Court's order, the AIFF can sort out their situation immediately.

