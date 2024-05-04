FIFA congratulates Odisha FC on winning IWL 2023-24

FIFA President Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino recently wrote a heartfelt letter, congratulating the Odisha FC on securing the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023-24 silverware. Giovanni addressed All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey in the letter for the club’s achievement.

Odisha FC secured 10 wins and lost only once during the IWL 2023-24 and have successfully booked their spot in the AFC Women's Champions League next season.

The FIFA President wrote (via the AIFF official website):

“By means of this letter, I am pleased to congratulate the new champions of India, Odisha FC Women!"

"Their constant efforts and results throughout the season have paid off, resulting in this important title. Congratulations to each and every member of the team and the club for this great achievement," the letter read further.

Expand Tweet

FIFA President Giovanni also thanked Chaubey and the overall federation for their support and dedication to improving the sport for women across the country.

"While thanking you and your Federation for your continuous support, work, and dedication to the development of women’s football in your country, I look forward, dear President, to seeing you again soon," Giovanni concluded.

Odisha FC progresses to AFC Women’s Champions League

Odisha FC bagged 10 wins, one loss, and a draw, securing 31 points from 12 games, to clinch their maiden title and earn qualification for the next season of the AFC Women's Champions League.

Gokulam Kerala, the defending champions and the club with three titles in the IWL, settled for the second position with nine wins, two draws, and a loss, picking up 29 points, while Kickstart FC secured the third position with six wins, three losses and as many draws, accumulating 21 points.

Gokulam Kerala's overseas attacker from Uganda Fazila Ikwaput was the leading scorer with 13 goals in the campaign. Moreover, she was involved in a hat-trick against East Bengal in an away game and helped her side bag a 4-0 win.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will conduct the inaugural edition of the AFC Women's Champions League, Asia's premier club women's football campaign. A total of 12 teams will be part of the competition, with the group stage commencing on October 6, 2024. The top four teams will progress to the knockouts.