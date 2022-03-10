FIFA and UN Women India celebrate International Women’s Day

To commemorate the occasion of International Women's Day, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022, collaborated with the UN Women and the United Nations in India to kick off the journey towards the long-awaited FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to be held from October 11 to 30, 2022.

The event, held on March 8, 2022, is aimed at strengthening the commitment to leveling the playing field for women and girls, as well as leveraging football’s mass appeal to help bring positive change around the world.

The function, held at the UN Lawns, saw young female footballers from UNHCR’s refugee football team, girls from Seemapuri and Jamia Nagar, and appointed coaches from the LOC FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022’s E-Licence legacy programme, take part in several football activities. Participants were joined by dignitaries from the UN in India and the LOC.

The collaboration will aim to accelerate efforts to promote women’s leadership and equality in governance models; prevent and respond to gender-based violence; close the gap in investment in women’s sport and promote equal economic opportunities; promote women’s equal participation and bias-free representation in media; and provide equal opportunities for girls in sport, physical activity, and physical education.

Dalima Chhibber, a member of the Indian national women’s football team, said:

“This event is a perfect representation of the impact football can have on youngsters from different walks of life. An important step towards an equal future is to empower girls to take up leadership roles so that they become confident women tomorrow, whichever profession they take up."

“Yet women still face barriers, men do not" - Shombi Sharp, Resident Coordinator, UN in India

FIFA and UN Women India meet in New Delhi to celebrate IWD 2022 (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India, who was present at the event, advocated for engaging children directly in sports and added that it leads to the development of many important skills. He also added:

“Yet women still face barriers men do not – fewer chances to play organized sport as young girls, and there is a huge gap between what male and female athletes are paid, while women’s sports receive much less funding and media attention. Despite these challenges, I see examples of Indian women achieving excellence in sport - achieving excellence everywhere”

Susan Ferguson, UN Women's Representative for India, while addressing the importance of sports as an important tool for gender equality, explained:

“We are proud to collaborate with FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 to bring young girls to football. Sports are an important vehicle for Generation Equality. Together we can level the playing field using football to create an ecosystem that will promote women and girls’ participation in leadership roles. We definitely know these young athletes are #KisiSeKumNahin.”

Both the LOC of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 and UN Women in India will work closely to organize more such events with public authorities, international organizations, the private sector, and media and sports organizations to make football more accessible to women and girls, and to disseminate diverse sports content to promote gender equality.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat