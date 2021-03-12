FIFA World Cup 2022: Indian football team to play rest of Round 2 qualifiers in Qatar

The Indian football team will play its remaining FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifier games in Qatar, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Friday.

Indian football team to play Qatar, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh

The Indian football team is placed fourth in Group E in the second round of qualifiers. The Blue Tigers started their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Oman in Guwahati, before showing a resilient performance against Qatar, with a 0-0 draw in Doha.

After a decent start to their qualifying campaign, Igor Stimac's men showed lack of quality in the next three fixtures. With a 1-1 draw with Afghanistan, 1-0 loss to Oman, and a 1-1 draw with Bangladesh in Tajikistan, Muscat, and Kolkata respectively, they are all but out of contention to advance to Round 3.

The Indian football team will now play Qatar, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh in its remaining FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers Round 2 fixtures. All the games will be played between May 31 and June 15, 2021, in a centralized venue in Qatar in the wake of movement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian football team's fixtures in Qatar

India vs Qatar: 3rd June 2021

Bangladesh vs India: 7th June 2021

India vs Afghanistan: 15th June 2021

The Indian football team will hope to get as many points as possible to finish third in the group and book a place directly into the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Round 3 qualifiers. A fourth or fifth-placed finish for India will take them to a play-off round before eventually qualifying for the Round 3 qualifiers of the continental competition.

Centralised venues for #AsianQualifiers confirmed from May 31 - June 15, 2021!



Group A: 🇨🇳 China

Group B: 🇰🇼 Kuwait

Group C: 🇧🇭 Bahrain

Group D: 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia

Group E: 🇶🇦 Qatar

Group F: 🇯🇵 Japan

Group G: 🇦🇪 UAE

Group H: 🇰🇷 Korea Republic



READ: https://t.co/LBVpvBVAkY pic.twitter.com/2UgyEt8DIc — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) March 12, 2021

FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 Round 2 qualifiers group stage venues at a glance

Group A - China PR: China PR, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam

Group B - Kuwait: Australia, Jordan, Nepal, Chinese Taipei

Group C - Bahrain: Iraq, Bahrain, Iran, Hong Kong, Cambodia

Group D - Saudi Arabia: Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Yemen, Palestine

Group E - Qatar: Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh

Group F - Japan: Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia

Group G - UAE: Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Indonesia

Group H - Korea Republic: Turkmenistan, Korea Republic, Lebanon, North Korea, Sri Lanka