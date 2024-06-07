FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A Points Table: Updated Standings after Afghanistan vs Qatar match

Afghanistan have climbed to the third position in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A points table following a 0-0 draw against Qatar on Thursday (June 6).

They have five points from as many games, having won a match, lost, and drawn a couple of matches each. Afghanistan have a goal difference of -10, having scored three goals and conceded 13 thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Qatar have retained the top spot in the standings with 13 points from five encounters, including four wins and a draw. They have a goal difference of 14, having scored 16 goals and conceded two.

As a result of the goalless draw, Kuwait have slipped to the fourth position in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A points table with four points from five matches.

They have registered a win, a draw, and three losses in the competition. Moreover, Kuwait have a goal difference of -1, scoring five and conceding six so far.

The Indian football team occupies the second position in the standings with five points from as many games. They have a win, a couple of draws, and as many losses from five outings.

Despite having an equal number of points, India are placed above Afghanistan due to a better goal difference of -3. The Men in Blue have scored two goals and conceded five in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026.

Which teams will qualify for the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 from Group A?

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026. Qatar have already secured a place in the next round of the competition from Group A.

The remaining three nations - India, Afghanistan, and Kuwait will fight for a place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026.