FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A Points Table: Updated Standings after India vs Afghanistan match

India have retained the second position in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A points table despite a 1-2 loss against Afghanistan on Tuesday, March 26.

India have four points from four matches, including one win and a draw each, and a couple of losses thus far in the competition. The Men in Blue have a goal difference of -3, having scored two goals and conceded five.

The Indian Football Team started their campaign with a win over Kuwait before succumbing to a defeat against Qatar in their second outing. They drew and lost their away and home fixture, respectively, against Afghanistan.

Qatar are placed atop the Group A standings with three wins from as many matches. They have bagged nine points and a goal difference of 13, having scored 14 goals and conceded one.

They defeated Afghanistan 8-1 in their opening encounter and followed it up with a 3-0 victory over India. The FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts won their third match against Kuwait 3-0.

Afghanistan are third in the standings with four points from as many encounters, having won, drawn one, and lost four matches in the tournament. They have a goal difference of -10, having scored three goals and conceded 13.

They registered their only win against India in Guwahati on March 26 and played out a 0-0 draw with the Men in Blue in Saudi Arabia last week. Afghanistan lost one match each against Qatar and Kuwait.

Kuwait are languishing at the bottom of the standings with three points from three matches, having won one match and lost a couple of games. They have a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded four goals each.

Afghanistan beat India 2-1 in Guwahati

India lost to Afghanistan 1-2 at home in Guwahati on Tuesday, March 26. Sunil Chhetri, playing his 150th match for the Blue Tigers, converted a penalty corner in the 38th minute to hand the Men in Blue a 1-0 lead in the match.

Rahmat Akbari scored a goal in the 70th minute, while Sharif Mukhammad converted a penalty corner in the 88th minute to win it 2-1 for Afghanistan.