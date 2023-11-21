FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A points table: Updated standings after India vs Qatar match

India hosted Qatar in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers second round on Tuesday, November 21. The match took place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

India are pitted in Group A of the competition alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. The Blue Tigers were placed second in the Group A points table ahead of their match against the FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar.

Despite losing 3-0 to Qatar, India continue to stay second in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group A standings with three points from a couple of games. They have a goal difference of -2, having scored only one and connecting three.

Meanwhile, Qatar are placed atop the Group A points table, having won both the matches they've played so far. They started their campaign with an 8-1 victory over Afghanistan and followed it up with a 3-0 victory against the Sunil Chhetri-led side.

Kuwait and Afghanistan are placed third and fourth, respectively, with zero points. Both nations lost their opening encounters and have a goal difference of -1 and -7, respectively.

Afghanistan are scheduled to host Kuwait on Tuesday, November 21 at 10:30 pm IST.

India lost 3-0 to Qatar at home

The India national football team succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Mostafa Tarek Meshaal opened the scoring for the tourists in the fourth minute. However, the Blue Tigers managed to regroup and hold their opponent to a 1-0 lead at the end of half-time.

India had a disastrous start to the second half, conceding a goal in the 47th minute. Almoez Ali got his name on the score sheet as he doubled Qatar's lead.

Lastly, Yusuf Abdurisag found the back of the net in the 86th minute to hand Qatar a comfortable 3-0 victory against India.