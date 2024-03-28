FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A Points Table: Updated Standings after Kuwait vs Qatar match

Qatar have retained the top spot in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A points table following a 2-1 victory over Kuwait on Wednesday (March 27).

Qatar have 12 points from four matches, having won all matches they've played thus far in the competition. They have a goal difference of 14, having scored 16 goals and conceded a couple.

India and Afghanistan are second and third, respectively, with four points each from as many games. The Men in Blue are placed above Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Second Round Group A standings due to a better goal difference.

India have a goal difference of -3, scoring a couple of goals and conceding five. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have a goal difference of -10, having scored three goals and conceded 10.

Kuwait are placed at the bottom of the standings with three points from four matches, including one win and three losses. They have a goal difference of -1, scoring five and conceding six thus far in the tournament.

Almoez Ali's brace guides Qatar to a 2-1 victory over Kuwait

Qatar took on Kuwait in a FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers second-round match at the Sabah Al Salem Stadium in Kuwait. The match started on a quiet note, with the first half ending in a 0-0 draw.

Qatar's Almoez Ali opened the scoring in the 77th minute to hand his side a 1-0 lead in the game. However, they couldn't hold onto the lead for a very long time as Mohammad Daham found the back of the net in the 79th minute to level the score 1-1.

Almoez Ali completed his brace by scoring a goal in the 80th minute of the game. Qatar led 2-1 and with no goals scored in the last 10 minutes, they eventually won the match and took home three full points.