Following a remarkable two-month period in Indian football culminating in victories in the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, it is now evident that the sport is indeed developing in the country.

However, the man leading the charge, Igor Stimac, remains unsatisfied, urging both the players and the AIFF management to push further.

Despite the recent achievements, Stimac insists on an extended preparation period for the national team ahead of the crucial Asian Cup. He firmly believes that the team is not yet equipped to compete against the top-tier teams and stresses that only with ample preparation time can India face opponents like Uzbekistan, Syria, and Australia.

Stimac has expressed his desire for a minimum four-week window leading up to the Asian Cup. While the AIFF president understands his demands, he has acknowledged the challenges posed by conflicting schedules, particularly with the Indian Super League (ISL).

However, Stimac, in an interaction with RevSportz, suggested the possibility of extending the ISL season until May without compromising the popularity of cricket, notably the Indian Premier League (IPL). He shared details of his conversation with President Kalyan Chaubey and discussed his views.

“Yes, I did speak to the President, and may I tell you, I like him a lot. We were sitting in the VIP gallery together in Bengaluru, and I could see the passion in his eyes. He is good for Indian football. "

"But tell me something, if teams like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Japan can stop the national league for a month and a half for the national team, what stops India from doing so? Why is it that the ISL has to be finished by March? Clearly, football can’t hurt the popularity of Indian cricket or the IPL. Cricket is already there."

He added:

"What stops us from continuing the ISL till May, if need be, like in all Western countries where the league is played till May? Why can’t the two be played together for a month or more?"

"We need to improve as a collective" – India head coach Igor Stimac

India’s true mettle will be put to the test in the upcoming Asian Cup. In an honest discussion, Stimac emphasized the crucial significance of utilizing the preparation period effectively, stressing the importance for the board to take proactive measures and provide an extended duration for preparation, as other teams have done in the past to improve their potential.

"We need time with the national team to be able to do wonders with it. We need to improve as a collective. We need to understand this and do it. If other Asian teams have done this in the past, and I know it because I have been part of such set-ups, there is no reason why India can’t do this."

He added:

"These teams have now reached a stage where they can use the FIFA windows. India is still two notches below Iran or Saudi or Japan, so we need to do what they have done in the past. If that entails a slightly radical call, so be it."

Stimac's realistic approach is undeniably promising, but there is a need for the AIFF to back him on the preparation camp. The team's preparation efforts continue in the upcoming international windows, as they are set to participate in the King's Cup, Merdeka Cup, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, which will prove to be a significantly tougher challenge.

