"Football fans in Kolkata will never fail you" - Sunil Chhetri ahead of India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier matches in the city

With just four days left before the Indian national team starts their journey in the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, the focus is slowly shifting towards Kolkata, where all the action will unfold. Blue Tigers skipper Sunil Chhetri recently looked back at some fond memories of playing in the City of Joy.

In an interview with the AIFF media team, the 37-year-old forward opined that for any Indian football player, playing in Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan is the pinnacle. Sunil Chhetri said:

"I have always maintained that you may have played in every club and part of India, but if you haven’t got a taste of playing here in Kolkata, you are not complete as a player. The fans just love you here. Obviously, I have also been at the receiving end many times. I had my first brush of the Bengali language here at the Maidan – both in the form of love and abuses (laughs aloud)."

The qualifiers for the top-tier Asian competition will kick off in Kolkata on June 8. The Blue Tigers have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia.

The host nation will play their first match against Cambodia on June 8 at VYBK. According to Chhetri, the home support will play a massive role in pushing the national side forward. He said:

"Football fans in Kolkata will never fail you."

"That’s the ultimate goal" - Sunil Chhetri on India making it to the AFC Asian Cup 2023

Sunil Chhetri has worn the national colours for over 17 years now and has represented the country in two AFC Asian Cup campaigns in 2011 and 2019. Following a string of poor results for the Blue Tigers, there are a lot of doubts over India's performance in the qualifiers.

Is Chhetri confident that he'll make it to his third AFC Asian Cup tournament? The skipper replied:

"That’s the ultimate goal."

Chhetri stressed that the mood in the Indian camp is good. He added that irrespective of whom Igor Stimac picks to start, the players are prepared to put their best foot forward. Sunil Chhetri concluded.

"The mood is happy, and slowly and steadily everyone is getting fit - everyone is trying to understand each other. It’s quite a new team and a lot of places are up for grabs. There’s also a lot of new talent coming up. The good part is that everyone is hungry. We are hoping to get the right balance. Irrespective of who gets a chance, we will put our best foot forward."

