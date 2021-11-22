"For me, the most important thing is to win games" - Chennaiyin FC boss Bozidar Bandovic talks tactics and recruitment ahead of ISL 2021-22 opener against Hyderabad FC

Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic has affirmed that results will be his top priority ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 opener against Hyderabad FC. Bandovic appeared alongside skipper Anirudh Thapa at a virtual press conference earlier today (November 22).

When quizzed about his tactical set-up and the style of play he will deploy at Chennaiyin FC this season, his first in the ISL, Bandovic said:

"For me, the most important thing is to win the game. There's different tactical solutions we can use. What I'm trying with my staff is to pick the best one to win the games because you know we are playing for the results.

"Everybody wants to do well and of course, if we can play well and win the game, that is the best," he added. "But sometimes, when you have a bad game and win, that [shows] the character in the team. So for me the most important is to win the games."

The Chennaiyin FC boss also added that his focus will be on his team rather than the opponents over the course of the 2021-22 ISL season.

"Of course, there's different tactical solutions we can use and [we can] analyze the opponents," he said. "But I am mostly concentrating about the team and what we can do."

We expect them to make the difference: Chennaiyin FC boss Bandovic on foreign recruits ahead of ISL 2021-22

Bandovic was also quizzed about how the Marina Machans' new foreign recruits have adapted to the Indian climate.

"They (the foreign players) are new in this country," he explained. "In this time, they have adapted very well [to the conditions] and in the group. Of course, all the staff and the domestic players are helping them. I think till this moment, they have adapted very well. How it is for our foreigners is how it is for other teams."

Chennaiyin FC have largely gone for European players in the build-up to the new ISL season, which has raised eyebrows. Bandovic, however, pointed out their quality, stating that their previous records display why they have been selected.

"About their quality, I don't have to speak because you can see where they were playing and what they've done in their careers," he said. "We need to respect what they did before but for us, for me and for our team, [what] counts is what they do now. So we are expecting from them to make the difference, to help the team and I'm 100% sure they will do that."

The 52-year-old also gave injury updates on Rafael Crivellaro and Germanpreet Singh. Crivellaro reportedly suffered a sprain, which led to him exiting a practice session prematurely last week. Bandovic said Chennaiyin FC's medical staff are examining the Brazilian and will provide an update on his status soon.

Meanwhile, Germanpreet Singh is set to miss the Marina Machans' ISL 2021-22 opener against Hyderabad FC. However, Bandovic has stated that the midfielder will return for Chennaiyin FC's clash against NorthEast United next week.

"We will try to improve game-by-game" - Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa, who has been with Chennaiyin FC since 2016, will captain the side in the 2021-22 ISL season. At the virtual press conference earlier today, Thapa was questioned about the team's preparations in pre-season.

"I was not there for the first few weeks, but when I came in, the team was doing really well," replied the midfielder. "We had a couple of friendly games and we tried doing what the coach asked and expected us to do. We are improving and we will try to improve game-by-game. We have done a good job [in pre-season] and we hope to have a good game tomorrow."

Thapa was also questioned about his role in guiding the younger players within the Chennaiyin FC squad as their leader. The 23-year-old provided a diplomatic answer, stating:

"Everyone has to guide the younger players, not only me. Everybody who's experienced will guide the young players and the other players as well because that's how we'll improve - by helping each other on and off the field."

Chennaiyin FC will kick off their 2021-22 ISL season with a much-anticipated clash against Hyderabad FC tomorrow (November 23). Both clubs will look to secure their first points of the new ISL season at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

