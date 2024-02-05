"For me, nothing has changed" - Odisha FC midfielder Hitesh Sharma on coming back to play against former club Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Former Hyderabad FC midfielder Hitesh Sharma, who terminated his contract with the club and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Odisha FC in the winter transfer window, is back in Hyderabad with his new club.

The Juggernauts take on the Yellow and Black in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday.

Hitesh addressed the media ahead of the game and maintained that not a lot has changed in his mindset despite being with a different club now.

"In my mind, there is nothing different as such. This is just like another game for me. I have to prepare well and train hard. We have to stay in the moment and prepare for the game. It is all about backing your training, and preparation and remaining focused on the moment. It is a big game," Hitesh said.

"For me, nothing has changed. I just have to go into training with the mindset to improve. I feel that other things are not in my control. The only thing that is in my control is to train well and get better everyday. I have to work hard and be in the best shape to play this match (against Hyderabad FC)," he added.

Hitesh Sharma won the ISL with Hyderabad FC in 2021-22

Hitesh Sharma in training with Odisha FC. (OFC Twitter)

The Jalandhar-born central midfielder may have maintained a stoic stance when saying that nothing has changed while coming back to play against the club whom he represented as recently as January 19 in the Kalinga Super Cup. But if one reads between the lines, it is not hard to see that it will be an emotional moment for Hitesh Sharma.

Hyderabad is where Hitesh built his identity and evolved into the player that he is today. This was also where he played a critical role in the Nawabs' Indian Super League-winning 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old is one of the best central midfielders in the country at the moment with impeccable passing and awareness skills.

His ability to do the dirty work in holding midfield and then make transitions from defense to attack distinguishes him from his competitors.

The Nawabs will be hoping that Hitesh does not come back to haunt them on Monday and remains reticent and guarded in his new colors instead.