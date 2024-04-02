"For us, the break did not come at the right moment" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto after loss at home to Mumbai City | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC were treated to a rather embarrassing 0-3 defeat by Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday, April 1.

The Nawabs failed to live up to the challenges sent their way by the visitors, and ended up being second best by some distance on the night.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, addressing the media after the game, did not hesitate in admitting that Mumbai City were the better side by some distance.

“We drew against NorthEast United FC and won against Chennaiyin FC in a tough away game. Then suddenly, the break came. I can’t say much about this break because it was for international football, but for us, the break did not come at the right moment,” Singto said.

“Saying that, it’s no excuse, as every team went through this break. We last played on March 9, so it was a long layoff. Mumbai City FC were going to be tough for sure today with the Indian forwards like (Lallianzuala) Chhangte, Bipin (Singh), Vikram (Partap Singh), and also Jorge Pereyra Diaz,” he added.

“But in the first and second minutes, we had our chances, and those chances haunted us. The boys tried their best. In training, the boys are trying to create a habit of scoring goals, but it has not come yet. Today, full credit goes to Mumbai City FC,” Singto elaborated.

"The good thing is that we are creating chances and the boys are playing confidently" - Thangboi Singto

Hyderabad FC created chances but missed aplenty on Monday. The Yellow and Black's old malaise of not converting the chances that came their way returned to haunt them in full measure.

Taking on FC Goa on Friday, April 5, in their next game, the Nawabs will be keen on learning quickly from the mistakes they made against the Islanders, especially in midfield, and not repeat them.

"The good thing is that we are creating chances and the boys are playing confidently. Sometimes, it feels heartwarming to see the young boys playing well with confidence. In the first half, we kept the ball quite well with Joao Victor and Mark Zothanpuia. This part was fine. In football, the other part is that you have to score goals," said Singto.

"Regarding goal-scoring, we have to keep doing it in matches. We need a bit more experience up front. We can’t blame Joseph Sunny, who is too young or (Makan) Chothe, who is playing out of position. Hopefully, we’ll score some goals against FC Goa. They enjoy each other's company a lot - they eat together, play together and laugh together - hopefully, they don't share the same girlfriend (laughs) but I think our performances will get better,” he concluded.