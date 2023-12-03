Mohun Bagan Super Giant, coming on the back of a sound thrashing from Odisha FC in the AFC Cup, managed to beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in ISL 2023-24 on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan held an equal share of the possession as the Nawabs but could not pierce their opponents for most parts of the game.

With five minutes left on the clock, Brendan Hamill pushed forth from a deep position and launched a precise shot to the right of the goalkeeper to break the deadlock. Right-back Asish Rai completed the final rites with an impetuous strike in stoppage time to make it 2-0.

Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando, speaking to the media after the game, was quite pleased with the way his wards performed in the game.

“It's a difficult match, we know," Ferrando said. "My opinion on Hyderabad, the last three matches, against Kerala Blasters FC, and also against Chennaiyin FC, they played better. They improved a lot of things. It's a difficult team, so I imagine the match for us was difficult because it's difficult to find the spaces."

"But okay, I'm so happy because at the end, in the second half, we were much, much better. We found the spaces and in the end, our chances were more clear and (we) won the match (sic)," he continued.

"For us today, the most important thing was the reaction," Ferrando added. "You know, because when you lose one match (on Monday) and then on Saturday you have (to play) another match away in a difficult situation, (then) the most important (thing) is the reaction."

Mohun Bagan were put to the test by Hyderabad in the first half, but the latter could not break through. Winger Joe Knowles, playing as a center-forward in the absence of Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya and Aaren D'Silva, got a free header in the 17th minute but put it too high.

The Mohun Bagan defenders were quick to realize their mistake and did not give the Australian any width whatsoever from that moment. Hyderabad created quite a few chances but could only hit the target on one occasion in the entire game.

"Of course, in the first half, we were not fresh. This is the truth. We are not clearly in this with all, but in the second half we were much better (sic)," he added.

Juan Ferrando shares update on Manvir Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan's injuries

Juan Ferrando was asked about the injury suffered by Manvir Singh and he expressed his concern about his return to action. He also gave hints about Anwar Ali and Ashique Kuruniyan.

“This is (on) the medical staff," Ferrando said. "They are working a lot. They are trying to do their best day by day. It's difficult, the injuries, when Achilles injuries in muscles, it's very difficult to talk and tell you (what might happen) next Wednesday or next Thursday because maybe tomorrow they feel much better (sic)."

"Maybe if the scan results are positive, then on Wednesday (they) will be ready. Manvir was much better but when he joined the national team. I don't know what happened in this case. (He) came back with an injury and everybody knows about (the injuries of) Anwar (Ali), and Ashique (Kuruniyan). It's difficult (sic),” he added.

The Spanish gaffer is happy with how his team have performed so far in the ISL and asserted that they will look to move forward from here.

"We won five matches. It's not so easy. It is because the players are doing a good job," Ferrando added. "It's incredible because all the matches we play for example away in Chennai and now for example today against Hyderabad it is difficult, you know, but for me, I'm happy when the team has the ambition to win the next matches. Our mentality (will be) to keep going and looking forward (sic)."