FC Goa play NorthEast United FC in their 14th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Guwahati tomorrow.

It will also be NorthEast United FC's 14th game. The Highlanders have had a terrible season so far, losing ten consecutive games after managing to win one. They then again lost two consecutive games.

FC Goa's season has been a tale of ups and downs. In their last five games, the Gaurs have lost two games, won two games and drawn one.

They have always been in the top six during the course of the season, but even the slightest of slips now could derail their hopes of making the playoffs this season.

FC Goa coach Carlos Pena and captain Brandon Fernandes spoke to the media before the game tomorrow.

Speaking about the game and their opponents tomorrow, this is what FC Goa's Spanish coach Pena had to say:

"Our opponents have nothing to lose tomorrow. For us, it will be like a final. I have said this before, the remaining seven games will all be finals for us."

Talking about his views on his opponent's quality and form, this is what Carlos Pena said:

"They are having a poor season, true, but they have improved a lot in the last few weeks since the new coach came in. We saw how they defeated ATK Mohun Bagan here a few weeks back. They have also made it difficult for every side that have played them. So it will be a tough game."

Brandon Fernandes, who has been the designated captain for FC Goa this season, spoke about his assessment of their season so far and his experience of being the club captain:

"Well, I would say the season so far has been a story of ups and downs for us till. We need to be more consistent now. As for my experience as the captain goes, I would say the most important thing for us is to reach the playoffs and meet our objectives."

"We have improved in the last few weeks": NorthEast United FC's head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese

NorthEast United FC have had the worst season any ISL side have ever had. Vincenzo took charge of the side midway through the season with hopes of rejuvenating the side. Speaking to the media before his side's tie against FC Goa, here's what the manager had to say regarding the tie:

"It will be a difficult game as FC Goa possess a lot of quality in their squad. They have a lot of options in every position. We are prepared for the game, we have studied the way they play. We hope to put in a good performance tomorrow and improve compared to our previous game," said Northeast United FC coach.

Speaking about the improvements his side have made over the past few weeks, this is what Northeast United FC coach Vincenzo had to say:

"We have improved in the last few weeks, you can see it on the pitch too. We are doing a lot better in training and it is just a matter of time before it resonates on the pitch. We have a new striker, Mbombo, who is good and we hope to give the fans better results and performances."

Poll : 0 votes