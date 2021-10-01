Former India captain Shanmugam Venkatesh reminisces the SAFF Championships wins, calls IM Vijayan a genius

Indian football has been avant-garde and thoroughly celebrated over several decades. Sunil Chettri, IM Vijayan, Bruno Coutinho, Shanmugam Venkatesh and Bhaichung Bhutia are a few names which go simultaneously with sport in India.

The Indian Men’s Senior National Team touched down in the Maldives on Monday for the upcoming SAFF Championship, which will commence from October 1 onwards. Sunil Chettri and Co. will kickstart their SAFF campaign on October 4 against Bangladesh.

Besides Chhetri, Assistant Coach and former India captain Shanmugam Venkatesh has also won the SAFF Championship twice as a player.

Two-time SAFF Championship winner Shanmugam Venkatesh recalls SAFF victory, IM Vijayan's heroics and locker room stories:

Former India captain Shanmugam won the SAFF Championship in 1999 which was held in Goa whereas the second victory was in 2006 in Pakistan.

With a bunch comprising superstars like Bruno, Bhaichung and Vijayan, it was too hot for the opponents to handle the Indian squad. Shanmugam exalted Vijayan's heroics as "a festival".

Shanmugam Venkatesh, while addressing AIFF media said:

"Vijayan was like a festival. You just had to enjoy him while playing. And if you were lucky to be on the same side with him, it was more fun. He used to pick up rival defenders and midfielders and go past them just for fun. And then used to tell us – “Dekha, mainey kiya. (Did you guys see that)?” He was a pure genius."

While talking about the equation between superstar footballers in the team and rapport among them, the former Indian captain said:

"I remember them laughing and making fun all throughout the match. For Vijayan and Bhaichung, it was all too easy. The triangle of Bruno operating from the hole with Bhaichung and Vijayan on the rampage was too much to handle for other teams. Bruno used to shuffle and send in those delectable long balls. His leadership skills were an example for all. The quality in every department was so unmistakable".

We are here to win it in Maldives says, Shanmugam Venkatesh

Shanmugam and team, who lost their U-23 final against the Maldives, want the Blue Tigers to win the trophy this time. The SAFF Championship is like the World Cup for participating nations.

"Every team comes out here to win, including us. We are here in the Maldives to win it. The standard of play in the SAFF region has improved quite a bit. The technical preparation of the teams has made them more compact, keeping them in tune with their modern-day vision," added Shanmugam.

