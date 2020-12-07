Former India women's football team captain Bala Devi scores first professional goal for Rangers FC

Just a few months after becoming the first-ever Asian international footballer for Rangers FC (Women), Bala Devi scored her first goal in only her fourth appearance for the Scottish club. The 30-year-old was on the scoresheet as the Rangers completed a 9-0 hammering of Motherwell in the Scottish Women's Top Flight League (SWPL-1).

With the win, the Rangers climbed up to the second place on the points table. They are now just three points behind league leaders Glasgow City. Rangers FC have a terrific record in the 2020/21 SWPL-1, where they have won five of their first six games. They have also scored 19 goals so far, 9 of which came against Motherwell.

This is indeed a good moment for Indian football as Bala Devi makes a mark on the international stage.

Congratulations Team ! Good day out of the field ! @RangersWFC https://t.co/2zrKCevs71 — Bala Devi (@BalaDevi_10) December 7, 2020

Ngangom Bala Devi had previously played for domestic football team, Manipur Police after joining in 2019. In 37 appearances for the team, she netted 26 goals, which helped her secure a contract in Scotland.

Bala Devi has a good record in scoring goals

In fact, Bala Devi has always had a good record when it comes to scoring goals. She scored 10 goals in just 8 appearances for the U16 and the U19 Indian women's teams. She would go on to make her debut for the senior side in 2005. Bala Devi was also a part of the Indian women's side that featured in the first-ever Women's SAFF Championship in 2010.

Her best moment while representing the country came against Bhutan in that same tournament. Bala Devi smashed 5 goals as the Indian eves went on to claim an 18-0 win — the biggest margin of victory in the history of Indian women's football. Since 2005, Devi has made a total of 46 appearances for the national side with 36 goals to her name.