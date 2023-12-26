Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair joins India's coaching staff ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign - Reports

With the AFC Asian Cup 2023 approaching thick and fast, India's preparation for the continental extravaganza is well and truly underway, and reports suggest there might be a new addition to further strengthen the coaching team.

Former Manchester City and West Ham United winger Trevor Sinclair is set to join Igor Stimac's coaching staff ahead of the Asian Cup, according to RevSportz report. The national team head coach had reached out to Sinclair and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was prompt in securing his services.

In terms of his coaching experience, the 50-year-old was the assistant manager of Lancaster City while still being part of the playing group. Since his retirement, the England international has been running a football academy with Bamber Bridge FC manager Jamie Milligan. Sinclair has been brought in to work on the set-piece movements and wing play.

While the Indian men's national team will reach Doha on December 30 to begin their final phase of preparation for the tournament, Sinclair will reach a day earlier.

AFC Asian Cup will pose an uphill challenge to the Indian national team

The AFC Asian Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024. India have been placed in Group B, where they will face Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

The Blue Tigers will kick off their campaign against Australia on January 13, followed by matches against Uzbekistan on January 18 and Syria on January 23.

As mentioned earlier, the preparation for the tournament will begin on December 30 in Doha, Qatar, with a two-week training camp led by Igor Stimac and his coaching staff. India’s recent history in the Asian Cup has seen them fall short of reaching the knockout rounds in the last three editions.

But over the past year, the Blue Tigers have made some prominent strides under Stimac and there's plenty of hope from the supporters for India to create history at Qatar.