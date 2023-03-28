Former Mohun Bagan manager Santosh Kashyap joins Odisha FC as an assistant coach 

Odisha FC have secured the signature of former Mohun Bagan manager Santosh Kashyap, who will join head coach Clifford Miranda’s backroom staff as a first-team assistant coach.

Kashyap has been in the Indian football limelight for over a decade and is also an AFC Pro License holder. In addition to managing I-League clubs like Mohun Bagan, Salgaocar FC, and Aizawl FC, he was also an assistant coach of the Indian Super League club NorthEast United during the 2015 season.

Earlier, the Juggernauts announced the departure of Spanish head coach Josep Gombau following the conclusion of a historic ISL season, where they qualified for the playoffs. Clifford Miranda was appointed interim manager until the end of the season.

Odisha FC can certainly rely on Miranda and Kashyap's experience to guide the club during the upcoming Hero Super Cup.

Odisha FC face an uphill task in the Hero Super Cup

Odisha FC finished sixth in the Indian Super League but lost against ATK Mohun Bagan in the playoffs. Nonetheless, it has been a season to remember, considering their struggles over the past few years.

On their day, the Juggernauts have the quality to steamroll their opponents. The likes of Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, and Nandhakumar Sekar have been at the heart of their success and will hope to continue their form in the upcoming Hero Super Cup tournament.

However, Odisha will face a tough challenge as they are grouped with Hyderabad FC and East Bengal alongside the winner of Qualifier 3 between the I-League clubs.

Only one team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be held on April 21 and 22. Under the leadership of Miranda and Kashyap, the Kalinga Warriors will believe that their side can fight until the end and secure their first silverware.

