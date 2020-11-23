Former Mumbai City FC defender Anwar Ali, diagnosed with rare heart condition, signs for Techtro Swades United FC

Former Mumbai City FC defender Anwar Ali signed for Himachal Football League side Techtro Swades United FC, the club announced today. The club will be making their first appearance in the upcoming edition of the league.

Anwar Ali was barred by from playing football after he was diagnosed with a rare heart problem called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) that could prove to be a serious risk to his life.

Anwar Ali was a part of Mumbai City FC's squad when he was diagnosed with the rare heart condition. The club offered him the role of their youth team's coach, but he denied the role, and his contract was terminated soon after.

The 20-year-old defender joined Kolkata-based club Mohammedan SC and was supposed to represent them in the I-League qualifiers, but after a recommendation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and AFC, the club did not name the player in their squad.

Anwar Ali (Image Courtesy; AIFF)

The young sensation has represented India during the FIFA U-17 World Cup that was held in India and was one of India's upcoming stars.

Anwar started his footballing youth career with Minerva Punjab, an academy which is known for producing young quality footballers who can represent the country. Anwar played for AIFF's development team, Indian Arrows, in the I-League for three seasons. He made 34 appearances during his time with the club.

And now we say the words we have been waiting for since a long time...



Anwar Ali has signed for Techtro Swades United!🔴🔵



After going through a long ordeal, Anwar will now play for TSUFC. We take immense pride in having the U17 FIFA World Cup player in our ranks!🏔️ pic.twitter.com/z2RP1cRFsz — Techtro Swades United FC (@TechtroSUFC) November 23, 2020

After a long uncertainty over his future in football, Anwar Ali is also set to mark his return in Indian Football when he will feature for the Techtro Swades United FC. The club is under the guidance of former Punjab FC coach Yan Law. The 27-year-old coach led Mohammedan SC to the I-League after the club finished atop the points table in the I-League qualifiers.

The dates of the upcoming season of Himachal Football League are yet to be announced. Anwar Ali will be looking forward to making it to the team's starting lineup.