Former NorthEast United FC defender Mashoor Shereef joins Punjab FC ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Despite the transfer window coming to a close, there are still a few details left for some Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to iron out. Newly promoted side Punjab FC, in an attempt to reinforce their defensive lines, have secured the services of Mashoor Shereef ahead of the new season, a source close to the proceedings informed Sportskeeda.

The 30-year-old, whose contract with NorthEast United FC ran out in May this year, was on trial with the Shers for a while. The club has now decided to acquire his services on a permanent basis ahead of their maiden sojourn in the ISL.

Mashoor was last in action during the 2023 Super Cup, where he made three appearances for the Highlanders, including two starts. He played the full 90 minutes in NEUFC's 3-1 loss to Odisha FC in the semi-final. In the league, he had eight appearances, out of which four were in the starting lineup.

The Kerala-born center-back started out his professional career at Chennai City before moving to NorthEast in October 2020. He has made 37 appearances for the club across three seasons. In March 2021, the veteran defender also made his debut for the national team against UAE.

Suresh Meitei to continue at Punjab FC after Durand Cup exploits with Army Red FT

Furthermore, Punjab FC have resigned Suresh Meitei whose previous contract with the club had ended on May 31, 2023, Sportskeeda can confirm. The 29-year-old is another addition to their defensive line.

After the conclusion of his previous contract with Punjab, Suresh played in the recently-concluded Durand Cup for Army Red FT. He made four starts for them in the competition and also scored a goal from the center-back role against Bodoland FC in the quarter-finals.

Last season, he had 10 appearances for the Shers during their I-League winning campaign. Suresh also made three starts in the Super Cup, where his club was ousted in the group stages.