Former NorthEast United FC striker Wilmar Jordan Gil close to joining Punjab FC 

Colombian forward Wilmar Jordan Gil is set to join Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Punjab FC ahead of the 2023-24 season, a source in the know confirmed to Sportskeeda.

"The player and the club have held talks for a while now and the deal is at an advanced stage. As things stand, it can be confirmed pretty soon," the source said.

Wilmar was most recently plying his trade for NorthEast United FC, a club that he joined in December 2022, in the ISL last season. Despite the Highlanders struggling in the league and finishing at rock bottom, the bullish striker pumped in eight goals in 11 ISL appearances.

His exploits in the Super Cup further established his pedigree among the suitors as he went on to score seven goals in just four matches. Even though he had a brief spell at the club, Jordan showcased his leadership skills during his time on the pitch and was awarded the captain's armband.

The Warriors will now be hoping to iron out the final details of the deal promptly. Jordan, meanwhile, will be eyeing to extend his goal-scoring spree while playing alongside I-League 2022-23's Golden Boot winner Luka Majcen.

Punjab FC seem to be edging towards a clinical strike force for their maiden run in the top-tier league.

Punjab FC's overseas contingent inching closer to completion

Punjab FC have already announced the extensions of Kiran Limbu, Luka Majcen, and Juan Mera - three members of their foreign contingent that guided them to the I-League 2022-23 title.

According to another source, the club is close to signing a player from Serbia and one from France apart from Wilmar Jordan Gil. However, there are very few details about these individuals as of now.

Meanwhile, Jordan is expected to further bolster their attack. It remains to be seen how the final portrait comes together once they sign all of their overseas players ahead of their debut ISL season.