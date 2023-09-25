Former striker Joel Chianese addresses issues regarding non-payment of salaries at Hyderabad FC

Former Hyderabad FC striker Joel Chianese, who also played as a central attacking midfielder and winger at times, has talked about the non-payment of his salary in the previous season.

In a tweet shared by the Hyderabad FC handle announcing the signing of Mexican centre-back Oswaldo Alanis, Chianese vented his frustration over his dues not being cleared. Although he appreciated Hyderabad for signing Alanis, he gently chided sporting director Appu Jose and owner of the club Varun Tripuraneni over the non-payment of his salary.

Chianese had won the ISL title with Hyderabad in 2021-22 and was a part of the side that lost in the semi-final to ATK Mohun Bagan in 2022-23. To the uninitiated, Hyderabad FC got into trouble ahead of the season over the non-payment of salaries to their players.

This led to both the AIFF and FIFA imposing transfer bans upon the club unless the dues of a few players, who had complained to the regulating authorities, were cleared.

Hyderabad eventually managed to upturn the dual transfer bans after clearing the dues they owed to Adil Khan and Nestor Gordillo, the aggrieved players. Former manager Manolo Marquez had also hinted at the club's dire financial status as the reason behind his leaving in an interview earlier this year.

Now, with Chianese's revelation, a new can of worms has been opened. However, there appears nothing to worry about for the supporters of Hyderabad FC as sources close to the matter have confirmed to Sportskeeda that the club's financial troubles are a thing of the past.

Sportskeeda has also learnt that although it is not quite confirmed by the club as yet, talks of new investors coming on board ahead of the forthcoming season are not quite unfounded.

In his reply to the Alanis announcement tweet, Chianese wrote:

"Good news for the players. But Appu Jose and Varun Tripuraneni, maybe our owing salaries can be paid first? We did bring such success to the club (sic)."

Joel Chianese scored a total of twelve goals for Hyderabad FC in his three years at the club

Joel Chianese was a vital cog in the Hyderabad wheel under Manolo Marquez and spent a fruitful three seasons at the Maidaan in Gachibowli. He often played understudy to the great Bart Ogbeche when the latter donned the Yellow and Black but was capable enough to be playing as a lone striker himself.

Injuries often proved to be the bane of the Australian at the club, but Chianese recovered sufficiently enough to even manage a small loan stint with his former club Perth Glory during Hyderabad's off-season in 2020-21.

Chianese played a critical role in Hyderabad winning the ISL title in 2021-22, finding the net on four occasions and setting up goals innumerable times. Chianese's drive and ambition to push through the pain barrier were fascinating to watch for the supporters of Hyderabad, as were his relentless pace and sharpshooting abilities.

The 33-year-old left the Maidaan at the end of the 2022-23 season, in which Hyderabad lost in the semifinals of the ISL to eventual winners ATK Mohun Bagan. He is currently a free agent. Hyderabad FC have refused to comment on the issue.