"Full credit to the players for the way they showcased what they are capable of" - Sreenidi Deccan coach Carlos Vaz Pinto after first win

Sreenidi Deccan FC, Hyderabad's sole representative in the I-League, produced a dominating performance to win their first match of the new season against NEROCA at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.

Sreenidi put four goals past a hapless NEROCA defence and maintained their clean sheet quite comfortably. The Deccan Warriors put in an overall dominating performance and pleased fans who had flocked to the stadium to partake in the event.

The home team played an aggressive brand of football, which was often fluid and changed shape when without possession. The visitors struggled to come to terms with the attack coming from the flanks and rarely asked any questions themselves.

Sreenidi, however, made sure that they did not lose possession too often or go on the backfoot when NEROCA started dominating early on in the second half.

Their head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, who was the mastermind behind their superb showing in the I-League last season (they came second), spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda on what his thoughts were about the game.

"The boys were fantastic today," Pinto said. "They seemed well primed for the game and it is wonderful to start the season this way. If they continue in the same vein of form, we have some exciting times ahead of us. They displayed some really aggressive attempts in front of goal, and I am happy with the way they went about their business."

"We have worked hard on a few things in training, and it was nice to see them being implemented," he continued. "We still need to work on a few aspects when it comes to our defence, but today was as good a performance as any.

"Full credit to the players for the way they showcased to the fans what they are capable of. Now it is up to us to maintain this atmosphere at the stadium."

"Each and every player of ours showed that they have it in them to put in dominating performances" - Carlos Vaz Pinto

Pinto also mentioned how brave some of his players had been in the game. He was pleased with the way they gave it their all in this match.

This is the spirit and character that typifies the players at the club, felt Pinto, and he could not praise his wards enough for it.

"Pawan Kumar had the surgery on his nose just a week ago but the courage he displayed today was extraordinary. Each and every player of ours- especially the young Indians- showed that they have it in them to put in dominating performances," said Pinto.

"Rilwan Hassan came just three weeks ago, so despite his superb showing in the first half, we had to take him off in the second. He still needs some time to be able to play all ninety minutes, and hopefully, that day will come soon. He is a true gem and the way he worked on the wings was fantastic today," he signed off.