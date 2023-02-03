Full schedule of ISL 2022-23 knockout stage released; final on March 18

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, January 3, announced the dates and format of the 2022-23 season knockout stages. The playoff encounters are slated to start on March 3 with the grand finale set to be played on March 18, 2023.

The ISL opted for a new knockout format for the ongoing season, with six teams making it to the playoffs. All of those teams will have a shot at winning the coveted title.

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have already qualified for the next round, but the battle for the remaining four spots is still wide open.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague



• Knockout 1: 3rd March – 4th place 5th place

• Knockout 2: 4th March – 3rd place 6th place

• Semi-final 1, 1st leg: 7th March – 1st place Winner of Knockout 1

• Semi-final 2, 1st leg: 9th March – 2nd place Winner of Knockout 2



(1/2) Mark your 🗓️• Knockout 1: 3rd March – 4th place5th place• Knockout 2: 4th March – 3rd place6th place• Semi-final 1, 1st leg: 7th March – 1st placeWinner of Knockout 1• Semi-final 2, 1st leg: 9th March – 2nd placeWinner of Knockout 2 #HeroISL (1/2) Mark your 🗓️👇• Knockout 1: 3rd March – 4th place 🆚 5th place• Knockout 2: 4th March – 3rd place 🆚 6th place• Semi-final 1, 1st leg: 7th March – 1st place 🆚 Winner of Knockout 1• Semi-final 2, 1st leg: 9th March – 2nd place 🆚 Winner of Knockout 2#HeroISL (1/2) https://t.co/Y3e0NLMEsi

Although Kerala Blasters FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, and Odisha FC currently complete the top six, the likes of Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are still firmly in the mix.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, teams finishing third to sixth will feature in single-leg knockout matches to determine the other two semi-finalists.

The two semi-finals will be played over two legs like the previous season to determine the two top teams in the league.

The venue for the season finale will be announced soon.

Schedule for the ISL 2022-23 Playoffs

Knockout 1: 4th-placed team (Home) vs 5th-placed team (Away) - March 3

Knockout 2: 3rd-placed team (Home) vs 6th-placed team (Away) - March 4

Semi-final 1 (First leg): 1st-placed team (Home) vs Winner of Knockout 1 (Away) - March 7

Semi-final 2 (First leg): 2nd-placed (Home) vs Winner of Knockout 2 (Away) - March 9

Semi-final 1 (Second leg): Winner of Knockout 1 (Home) vs 1st-placed team (Away) - March 12

Semi-final 2 (Second leg): Winner of Knockout 2 (Home) vs 2nd-placed team (Away) - March 13

Final: Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 - March 18

Poll : 0 votes