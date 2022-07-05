German-Cameroon national Richard Towa takes over as head coach of Gokulam Kerala FC

Recently crowned I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC have appointed German-Cameroon national Richard Towa as their head coach team for the upcoming season, the club announced on July 5.

The 52-year-old UEFA PRO License holder from Germany is a former player of the Cameroon national team and has played 13 matches for the African side. He has spent most of his playing career in the second division of the Bundesliga. Towa later became a coach in Germany, earning his license and coaching various clubs in the country.

Towa returned to Cameroon as the national U-17 coach in 2010. After several stints with different clubs in Cameroon, he joined the senior men’s team of Cameroon as a member of the technical staff in the 2016-17 season. He later joined the Cameroon U23 side as the head coach for three years.

Over the past two years, Towa has coached different first-division teams in Cameroon. Richard Towa expressed his delight after securing the role of the Malabarian's head coach and said:

"It is an honor to be part of Gokulam Kerala FC. The club is a highly-winning club in Indian football and I want to make sure the winning streaks of the club continue further. This will be a new challenge and I believe we can win more trophies together."

Gokulam Kerala FC president enthusiastic about Towe's appointment

Club president VC Praveen shared his excitement at the appointment of Richard Towe as the club's new head coach. He said:

"The coach is experienced and his strength lies in nurturing youngsters. For us, the motto is to develop talent and at the same time win all the titles. We hope that more youngsters will get a chance in the top flight, we also need a hat-trick of wins in the I-League. We believe Richard Towe is the apt profile for that."

The coach will replace two-time I-League winner Vincenzo Alberto Annese. The Malabarians will be looking to rebuild their side in preparation for a fresh challenge in the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far