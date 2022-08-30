Dilip Oraon signs for Gokulam Kerala FC for an undisclosed transfer fee

Dilip Oraon has completed his move to Gokulam Kerala FC. He has become the first player from the Santosh Trophy whose transfer has involved a transfer fee. It was also the first transfer for Gokulam Kerala FC involving a transfer fee in their history. The signing will be announced very soon by the club.

Dilip Oraon comes from a middle-class family in West Bengal. He started his football journey for the U-16 team of East Bengal FC.

In 2019, Nabab Bhattacharjee of United Sports scouted Dilip and recruited him into the squad. He mainly plays as a left winger but he can also play as a right winger.

Dilip was a member of the Santosh trophy squad for the West Bengal team. He played an important part in getting the team to the final. He and Mahitosh Roy came into the limelight due to their excellent performances at the Santosh Trophy.

Dhananjayan @_DhananJayan



West Bengal qualified for the final of the Santosh Trophy after defeating Manipur by three goals.



#SantoshTrophy #IndianFootball It's Classic Final in the 75th Edition of the Santosh Trophy!West Bengal qualified for the final of the Santosh Trophy after defeating Manipur by three goals. It's Classic Final in the 75th Edition of the Santosh Trophy!West Bengal qualified for the final of the Santosh Trophy after defeating Manipur by three goals. #SantoshTrophy #IndianFootball https://t.co/SQLMWiH0l9

Dilip is famous for his sprinting and dribbling abilities. His excellent delivery from the wing can easily dismantle the opposition defense. He is also famous for taking powerful long-range shots. He has to work a lot on his positioning and passing skills but the 21-year-old winger could surely become an asset to the national team in the future.

Gokulam Kerala FC completes the signing of Rahul Raju

Gokulam Kerala FC have had two outstanding seasons in the I-League. They performed admirably under the direction of Vincenzo Alberto Annese. They even defied expectations in the AFC Cup group stage, defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the first game.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese resigned following the team's elimination from the AFC Cup group stage. They recently hired Richard Towa as head coach. Everton Kaka, a Brazilian midfielder, has also recently joined GKFC. They have also roped in Rahul Raju on loan.

Gokulam Kerala, however, will also have to deal with the loss of defender David Simbo, who has joined NEROCA FC.

They decided not to compete in the Durand Cup in 2022. They may, however, compete in the IFA Shield to bolster their pre-season preparations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit