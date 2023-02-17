"Go and kill them on the pitch": NorthEast United FC coach Vincenzo

NorthEast United FC will play Odisha FC in their penultimate home game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Guwahati on Friday. It will be Odisha FC's second last game.

It is a must-win game for Odisha FC if they want to make it to the top six. NorthEast United FC have nothing but pride to play for.

It has been one of the worst seasons for the Highlanders in their history as they have managed to win just one game, while losing 15 and drawing two. They set the record for the most successive losses in the Indian Super League.

Odisha FC had a good start to the season, but a mid-season dip in form saw them crash out of the top six positions.

The good thing for the Kalinga Warriors is that they have matters in their own hands. If they manage to win their last two games, they should be able to make the top six.

Both the coaches addressed the media before the game tomorrow.

When asked about the coach's views on the game tomorrow and his side's preparations for the same, this is what Vincenzo Alberto Annese had to say:

"It will be a difficult game. But we have been improving with every passing day. If you look at our performances in the previous game against East Bengal, you will see how we have improved. Now the players understand me better, we will focus on the attack more and hopefully, we will give a positive result."

Odisha FC are coming into the game on the back of a positive result and are raring to get a win against NorthEast United FC to secure their spot in the top six. This is what the NEUFC coach had to say about his opponents:

"They are a very good side and have some good players. I think Diego Mauricio is the best striker in the league along with Jorge Diaz. I feel Mauricio is better, he always attacks the spaces and he can create and score which is a dangerous trait. He is Brazilian, aggressive and a clinical finisher. He is a dangerous player. Overall, Odisha FC plays good football and we have to play better to get a positive result tomorrow."

It is NorthEast United FC's last home game in what has been a season to forget. Before NEUFC take the field tomorrow, is there a message Vincenzo would like to give his players, this is what he had to say:

"(Laughs) well I would say go and kill them on the pitch. Don't get me wrong, but it is a must-win game for us and we must win it. It will be difficult, but if my players do their part, it will be possible to achieve our objective."

"In ISL, there are no easy games": Odisha FC's coach Josep Gombau ahead of clash against NorthEast United FC

Josep Gombau has the chance to secure the playoff spot tomorrow (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC have their faith in their own hands and if they manage to win tomorrow they will secure their spot in the top six.

Speaking about their game tomorrow, this is what Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau had to say:

"From what I feel it is going to be a very difficult game for us. We play a side that has progressed a lot in the past few weeks."

The Kalinga Warriors had a good start to the season but a midseason slump saw them move out of the top six positions. When we quizzed him about what the coach felt went wrong during that period, this is what he had to say:

"It is true that we had a good start, and then we lost some games. I don't feel we did much wrong during those games. We played a lot of home games during the initial rounds of the league and after we started playing away games we lost games. Our home form has been very good, but our away form hasn't been great, which is why we are where we are."

Odisha FC have two games left and both games are against the 11th and 10th-placed teams. It looks like they have easier fixtures compared to the other teams in contention for the top six places, but Gombau has a different viewpoint.

"In ISL, there are no easy games. If we look closely, there are 3-4 teams within a three-point gap and it only shows how competitive the ISL is. So thinking that we have an easy game is not correct."

Odisha FC will look to secure a victory tomorrow against NorthEast United FC and confirm their spot in the playoffs. On the other hand, NEUFC will look to secure a victory in their final home game of the season.

