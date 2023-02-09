Mumbai City FC have undoubtedly taken the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season by storm. Records continue to tumble as they remain unbeaten in the league with only three games left. Teams have struggled to compete with Des Buckingham’s side, who have played some free-flowing football and looked unstoppable at times.

It’s a testament to their recruitment and the work of the manager that they are now within touching distance of securing their second ISL Shield in three years.

However, Mumbai City FC still have tough games ahead of them, including a trip to the Fatorda Stadium to face FC Goa.

Having won their previous two games, the Gaurs have strengthened their playoff hopes. Moreover, they have won six of their eight games at Fatorda, so Mumbai City FC certainly have a test on their hands.

Addressing the media ahead of their game, Buckingham revealed the need to focus on themselves.

"Nothing’s really changed from the last time we played them," he said. "They were looking for results to finish in the playoffs, as were we. Goa have got a strong sense of football identity in how they want to play and having Carlos Pena there has further enhanced as someone who knows the club, knows the football."

"I think we are starting to see that in their games consistency," he continued. "We are aware of the opposition may want to do, but it’s more important we prepare ourselves to do what we want to do. We have control over that and will try to put ourselves in the best position to come up against a very good Goa team."

The Islanders have suffered their fair share of injuries and suspensions in recent outings. Ahmed Jahouh missed the last game due to suspension, while the likes of Mehtab Singh and Greg Stewart are on three yellow cards at the moment.

Speaking about players risking being suspended, he added:

"It’s the same as the whole season. You can’t go twenty games without injuries and suspensions. We had Apuia missing for a couple of games, Rostyn Griffiths, Greg Stewart and Rahul Bheke missing due to injuries as well. So that happens as a part of injuries and it’s the same for suspensions."

"But the really pleasing thing regardless of the players that are missing is the players that have been able to come in and allow us to continue performing," Buckingham added. "That’s important in terms of the squad depth we have, but also how players push each other every day to make sure they are ready for the opportunities."

“We want to try to finish the season as strong as possible” - Mumbai City FC manager Des Buckingham

Mumbai City FC are seven points ahead of their challengers, and the Shield could return to Mumbai provided they secure a victory this week and Hyderabad FC fail to win all three points.

Quizzed on whether this could play on his team’s mind, Buckingham stated:

"No, we have only got three games left and they are all going to be as important as each other. It’s not just about trying to pick up a result in this game, we want to try to finish the season as strong as possible. But to do that, we have to make sure to prepare as well as we can and we have done that again this week.

"We have shown through the whole season. If we keep looking into the next game and prepare as well as we can, the performances are hopefully as good as we can play and trust that it turns into results."

Defender Mehtab Singh joined his manager at the press conference. After struggling with injuries last season, the 24-year-old has bounced back in some fashion and is a key figure at the heart of their defense.

Speaking about his development, he revealed:

"Last season I had a couple of injuries. But this season I worked hard in the off-season to recover from last season’s mistakes. The coaches also helped a lot from the start of the pre-season to improve myself both in terms of defense and attack, which has helped me develop."

Mumbai City FC are on the cusp of achieving the unthinkable in the Indian Super League (ISL). But the job is not done, as Des Buckingham will hope that they can finish the season on a high note.

