Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh points out disparity in quality between Hyderabad FC and new club NorthEast United | ISL 2023-24

Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, who moved back to his former club NorthEast United after severing relations with Hyderabad FC earlier this month, appears to be in a state of undulated joy in Guwahati.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Highlanders' trip west to Mumbai to take on Mumbai City FC on Tuesday, March 12, the Haryana-born lad mentioned that he was adjusting and settling in well at Sarusajai.

"I am training well and trying to adjust to the new surroundings. I am trying to speak to everyone making new friends although I know a lot of them already. It is all about adjusting quickly and trying to get into the thick of things," said Gurmeet.

When asked how big of a difference he has seen between Hyderabad FC and his NorthEast, the 24-year-old chose the controversial route to mention that quality-wise, things were quite distinct.

"I think there is a small difference in quality - there are only Indian (players and coaches) there - no disrespect, but I think here at NorthEast we pay attention to detail and try to figure out ways to derive positives in every way that we can," he added.

Gurmeet Singh terminated his contract with Hyderabad FC outside the winter transfer window

Gurmeet, who was called up by the national team's head coach Igor Stimac for the Asian Games last year, did rather well between the goalposts for Hyderabad in the two-and-a-half seasons that he spent there.

He left the Nawabs after serving a termination notice to them regarding his unpaid salaries. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) made an exception for him, allowing him to terminate his contract with the club and move to NorthEast outside the winter transfer window.

Gurmeet had stepped in for Laxmikant Kattimani when the latter got injured for the Yellow and Black last season and made the goalkeeper's spot his own.

With good control and handling even when put under pressure, Gurmeet is generally a safe bet. NorthEast will benefit highly from his expertise.