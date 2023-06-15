Goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu extends his stay at Punjab FC ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Star shot-stopper Kiran Kumar Limbu, also known as Kiran Chemjong, has decided to extend his stay at Punjab FC, a source in the know confirmed to Sportskeeda.

The new contract is expected to keep the Nepalese international at the newly-promoted Indian Super League (ISL) club at least until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old was one of the most pivotal pieces of the puzzle for the Punjab side in their journey to conquer the I-League 2022-23 title. He produced some dazzling saves and a whooping 11 clean sheets for the second-division champions.

"He was strongly linked with some clubs in the Singapore Premier League but ultimately he was persuaded by Punjab FC to stay," the source disclosed to Sportskeeda.

Limbu made his foray into Indian football in January 2018 when he signed for Miverva Punjab FC in the winter transfer window. With a couple of clutch performances in the remainder of the season, he led the club to their very first I-League title.

In 2020, he once again returned to India, this time joining RoundGlass Punjab, now Punjab FC, and went on to win the Golden Gloves award in the 2020-21 I-League season.

His second spell at the club started in the summer of last year and he went on to win his second I-League title and another Golden Gloves award.

Given his pedigree and experience in the Indian conditions, Punjab FC will receive a massive boost ahead of their maiden ISL season.

Why are Punjab FC willing to fill up a foreigner slot with a goalkeeper?

When slots for overseas players come at such a premium, many might be bewildered by Punjab FC's decision to retain the services.

However, Kiran Kumar Limbu has enough accolades and attributes in his favor to unscramble the decision.

A two-time I-League winner, the veteran custodian is not just an athletic shot-stopper but also a leader on the pitch. With the upcoming season being the Warriors' first in the top tier, it's understandable that head coach Staikos Vergetis is reluctant to play around with the core of the team.

One of Limbu's particularly noticeable attributes is his ability to communicate and lead the backline, which will be of paramount importance throughout the league.

Furthermore, there's also the lack of standout Indian shot-stoppers in the transfer market. The best ones are already tied to other ISL outfits and to persuade them away would need inflated transfer fees.

Hence, Punjab FC have stuck to a very simple ideology while deciding on Kiran Kumar Limbu's extension - if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

