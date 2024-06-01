Goalkeepers Karanjit Singh and Lara Sharma leave Kerala Blasters FC ahead of upcoming season

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with goalkeepers Karanjit Singh and Lara Sharma on Friday (May 31) ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The veteran goalkeeper Karanjit Singh joined the Blasters ahead of the Indian Super League 2021/22 season from two-time champions Chennaiyin FC. Over the last three years with the Kerala-based franchise, Karanjit has kept one clean sheet in nine matches.

"The club would like to announce the departure of veteran goalkeeper Karanjit Singh from our team. Karanjit during his time with us showcased exceptional professionalism and dedication, earning the respect and admiration of teammates, coaching staff, and supporters alike," a statement from the club read.

"As he embarks on the next chapter of his career, we want to express our sincerest gratitude for his service and commitment to our club," the statement added.

The 38-year-old keeper served as a backup keeper and a mentor for the young goalkeeper in the club.

Meanwhile, Lara Sharma has returned to his parent club Bengaluru FC after completing a season-long loan stint with the Kerala Blasters FC. The 24-year-old goalkeeper played three matches for the Blasters in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

The West Bengal-born player played the club's last two league matches against NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC. Moreover, he also played in the ISL Playoff match against Odisha FC.

"We bid farewell to goalkeeper Lara Sharma as his loan tenure with the club comes to an end. His dedication and passion for the game have left a special imprint on the team. We wish him the best for the future," a statement from the club on Lara's departure read.

Assistant coach Frank Dauwen leaves Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC also announced the departure of assistant coach Frank Dauwen ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League. The club will look to add new members to their coaching setup with a new season and a fresh set of challenges ahead of them.

"Frank's dedication and passion for the game have been evident on and off the field, and we extend our sincere appreciation for his tireless efforts," a statement from Kerala Blasters FC read.