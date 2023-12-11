Gokulam Kerala continue to use EMS Stadium in Kozhikode despite contract not being renewed

Gokulam Kerala FC have got into trouble with the Kozhikode Corporation for continuing to use the EMS Stadium - owned by the latter- despite its contract not being renewed.

It is understood that the corporation refused to renew it due to the club's failure to maintain the premises. The municipality has also drawn criticism for being unable to protect its assets.

The issue came to light earlier this year in April when the two entities faced off against each other. The corporation alleged that the club left the stadium's floodlight in poor condition and the venue dirty.

Several pieces of equipment inside the premises were also broken, allegedly by the club. The corporation asked the club to undertake repair work, which the latter refused to do. The former then hurriedly gave the task to the Kozhikode District Football Association (KDFA), who carried out repair works.

The contract has not been renewed with Gokulam Kerala, who refuse to comply with it and continue to occupy the stadium.

The club has had the EMS Stadium as its home ground since 2018 although the contract was renewed with the corporation every year up till now.

Under the old contract, the club was bound to pay the corporation an annual user fee of ₹3.40 lakh and maintain the pitch, gallery, seating, and flood light in the stadium at its own expense.

Gokulam Kerala have not had the best of runs in the I-League this season

Gokulam Kerala, who were one of the favorites to win the I-League this season and get promoted into the Indian Super League next year, have not had the best of runs so far.

They are ranked in the sixth position of the league table at the moment with 13 points under their belt. They have won just three out of the six matches so far, drawing four and losing two.

The Malabarians travel to Mizoram to take on Aizawl FC in their next I-League match on 16 December.