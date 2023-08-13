Gokulam Kerala FC complete a stunning move for former FC Goa star Edu Bedia - Reports

Spanish midfield maestro Edu Bedia is set to return to India for the seventh successive season, this time with I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC, according to a news report.

The Malabarians, who will be aiming to secure promotion to the ISL next season, have procured the services of the former FC Goa midfielder on a one-year deal, the TOI reported. For the Kerala-based club, Bedia will bring ample experience and leadership quality into the squad.

After arriving at the Indian shores to join the Gaurs in 2017 from Real Zaragoza, the 34-year-old made 122 appearances across competitions, scoring and assisting 16 times each. Since his departure at the end of the 2022-23 season, there has been a lot of speculation about the next destination of the veteran midfielder.

Recently, Bedia bid farewell to the Goan club, writing:

"Thank you for these years where I have been very happy, both on and off the field. Here I have lived the happiest moments of my career and probably of my life. Thanks to all the people who have made this possible, all my teammates, all the coaches, all the staff and all the workers at the Club. I have met people here that I will take with me for the rest of my life."

"I remain with the affection that the Goans have always shown me, in the good times and especially in the bad times," the creative midfielder added.

Gokulam Kerala FC assembling a formidable squad for the upcoming season

Gokulam Kerala FC won the I-League on two consecutive occasions — in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. However, the Malabarians couldn't conjure the desired results last season when promotions were on the line. But now, the Kerala-based club have another shot at glory.

The club has already signed Nil Perdomo and Alejandro Sanchez, two Spaniards who will push the club an extra mile. Furthermore, the addition of Edu Bedia will make Gokulam the undoubted favorite in the second division.