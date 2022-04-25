Gokulam Kerala FC create history in the I-League with longest unbeaten streak

With a 2-0 win over RoundGlass Punjab on Saturday, Gokulam Kerala FC created history to become the club with the longest unbeaten streak in the I-League. The previous record-holder was Churchill Brothers FC, who held the streak for 17 games from February 20, 2009 to January 22, 2010.

Gokulam Kerala FC @GokulamKeralaFC



We now hold the record for highest unbeaten streak in the I-League.



#Malabarians #GKFC 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒!We now hold the record for highest unbeaten streak in the I-League. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐒! 📚We now hold the record for highest unbeaten streak in the I-League. 🔥#Malabarians #GKFC https://t.co/qnxYROqTae

However, the Malabarians have now gone 18 matches undefeated, stretching over two seasons. The Calicut-based club already have 10 wins and three draws in 13 matches this season and are on the path to winning the title without tasting a single defeat.

They had a dominant outing in the 2020-21 season too, where they were crowned the eventual champions. The mastermind behind this clinical Gokulam Kerala FC side, Vincenzo Alberto Annese, was visibly delighted after his club smashed the record.

Speaking to the AIFF Media Team, the Italian gaffer said:

"It is of course a great feeling to break this record. However, this is our sixth consecutive win in the Hero I-League as well, and it is a very important one for us.

"I’m so happy also for the record, that we represent Gokulam Kerala FC," Vincenzo added. "I’m so happy for the guys, for Alex (Saji), who won the Man of the Match. I’m so happy for the President, the staff. We do a very good job and I hope to continue like this. Congratulations to all the fans, the supporters of Gokulam Kerala FC and it is an amazing feeling to break this record."

Gokulam Kerala FC @GokulamKeralaFC



Matches unbeaten, Now only one team in India can claim this 🤩



Malabarians da



#GKFC #Malabarians ##ILeague New Record AlertMatches unbeaten, Now only one team in India can claim this 🤩Malabarians da New Record Alert 💥💥💥 1️⃣8️⃣ Matches unbeaten, Now only one team in India can claim this 🤩 Malabarians da 💪 #GKFC #Malabarians ##ILeague https://t.co/SOI15MdqSY

The Malabarians have been firing on all cylinders this season, scoring 35 goals and conceding just 10. They're currently on a six-game winning streak and are perfectly set to win consecutive I-League titles.

Head coach Annese lauded the sacrifice and commitment of his players and underlined that if the team continues to play with the same mentality, then it will be unstoppable.

“Sacrifice and commitment!" the Italian coach remarked. "Winning against each team in India is very tough, but when you commit yourself to the team, nobody can stop you! When you live with this mentality, the results will also follow. I believe so much in this group of players and the hard work they have done together."

The reigning champions have a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed Mohammedan SC and next face Churchill Brothers FC on April 30.

The Goa-based club are currently placed fifth in the points table but have been in a rich vein of form recently. Churchill are expected to pose a tough challenge, but Gokulam Kerala FC will have their eyes set on the three points and the possibility of extending their unbeaten streak.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee