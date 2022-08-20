Gokulam Kerala FC ruled out of AFC Women’s Club Championship due to FIFA's suspension of AIFF

Indian Women's League champions Gokulam Kerala FC have been informed on Saturday by the sports ministry that they won't be allowed to participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship due to FIFA's suspension of the AIFF. The Malabarians have been asked to return from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where they were stuck due to the uncertainty surrounding the ban.

Furthermore, according to an Indian Express report, players and staff are looking for flight options to leave on Saturday itself. The players were set to travel to Qarshi for their first group stage match on August 23 before FIFA banned the AIFF due to “undue influence from third parties”.

Since the Indian body was suspended in the early hours of August 16, uncertainty, fear and frustration enveloped Gokulam Kerala. Club CEO Ashok Kumar had priorly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office to intervene in the ongoing AIFF proceedings and revoke the suspension.

On Friday, the ministry requested FIFA and AFC in an email to allow Gokulam Kerala to participate in the continental club competition as they were already in Uzbekistan when FIFA’s suspension of AIFF was announced.

AFC decision marks the end of Gokulam Kerala FC's continental dreams this season

The players had been preparing for the continental competition for the last 60 days. Failing to even make an appearance in the tournament could expectedly demoralize them.

Gokulam Kerala FC @GokulamKeralaFC



Requesting clubs in India to join hands, to do the best we can for these players. @ChennaiyinFC @HydFCOfficial @OdishaFC We are ready to take everyone on for these girls, no matter what stands on the way.Requesting clubs in India to join hands, to do the best we can for these players. @KeralaBlasters We are ready to take everyone on for these girls, no matter what stands on the way. Requesting clubs in India to join hands, to do the best we can for these players. @KeralaBlasters @ChennaiyinFC @HydFCOfficial @OdishaFC https://t.co/28RQnqYkOb

Following the withdrawal of Jordanian Orthodox Club and the ineligibility of Gokulam Kerala, the AFC Women's Club Championship West Zone will have only two teams -- Bam Khatoon and Sogdiana-W. The clubs will play against each other twice on August 20 and August 23.

Gokulam Kerala FC skipper Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, meanwhile, expressed her disappointment at the situation on Friday. She stressed that what frustrated her the most is that Gokulam Kerala FC are suffering despite no fault of their own.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee