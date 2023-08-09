Gokulam Kerala FC start their 2023 Durand Cup campaign with a comfortable victory over Indian Air Force FT

Gokulam Kerala FC started their 2023 Durand Cup campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory against the Indian Air Force FT on Wednesday (August 9). Goals in either half from Sourav and Sreekutan VS secured all three points for the Kerala-based side.

The Air Force team were initially composed in possession while the Malabarians encountered difficulties in both ball retention and distribution.

But after the initial blip, Gokulam began posing problems, particularly with their tricky and pacy wingers – Sourav and Noufal. They had their first clear-cut chance around the 20th minute when Noufal's cross found Nili Perdomo; however, the Spaniard's shot sailed over the crossbar.

Although there were instances of quality football and fluid movement, the game was craving for a chance, as both sides struggled in the final third. Gokulam Kerala managed to break the deadlock in the 35th minute after stringing a few neat passes together.

Notably, the two wingers, who were positioned in midfield this time, played a pivotal role once more. Noufal’s one-touch pass found Sourav, whose seemingly tame attempt was misjudged by goalkeeper Shibin Raj, leading to the ball ending up in the back of the net.

Following the goal, Gokulam Kerala's skipper Alex Sanchez immediately had an opportunity to double their advantage, but his attempt narrowly missed the target.

The first half ended with Gokulam Kerala dominating the proceedings, as they restricted their opponents to just a solitary shot. Head coach Domingo Oramas will have been pleased with his side's first-half performance, as they took a deserving lead.

Gokulam Kerala FC double their lead in the second half to secure all three points

The start of the second half mirrored the first, as both sides tried to dominate the midfield in a cagey affair with limited chances at either end.

It wasn't until around the hour mark that the Air Force FT managed their first shot on target. However, substitute Zico Zorem Sanga's attempt from long range found its way directly into the goalkeeper's grasp.

Gokulam Kerala FC found the breakthrough with just 25 minutes of regulation time left. The Air Force side committed numbers forward in search of an equalizer and this created openings for Gokulam Kerala in midfield. Sanchez set up Sreekutan VS, who unleashed a spectacular strike into the corner of the net.

Sanchez had another chance to further extend their lead. However, former Malabarians keeper Shibin Raj came to the rescue, as he made a finger-tip save to keep his side in the game.

It was undoubtedly a sheer display of dominance by Gokulam Kerala even though they faced a few tense moments in the closing stages of the match. With this victory, they have successfully clinched the crucial three points and are now set to face their local rivals Kerala Blasters FC on August 13.