Gokulam Kerala FC stun Kerala Blasters FC to secure victory in a thrilling seven-goal contest | 2023 Durand Cup 

The Kerala Derby delivered on its anticipated excitement, as Gokulam Kerala FC beat Kerala Blasters FC by securing a 4-3 victory.

The thrilling game witnessed the Malabarains surging ahead to a 4-1 advantage and despite the Blasters' attempts to stage a comeback, they secured the three points. The Blasters dominated possession in the early stages while the Malabarians were content to let them have the ball, settling in a compact 4-5-1 formation.

This strategy proved effective, as they exploited the space behind the defense and capitalized on their first opportunity from a set-piece situation. Nili Perdomo’s inswinging corner found Aminou Bouba, who expertly steered his header into the top corner to help his side take the lead in the 17th minute.

However, the Blasters' persistent pressure paid dividends with ten minutes remaining in the first half. Adrian Luna's free-kick was parried by the goalkeeper directly into a crowd of players. Amid the ensuing chaos within the penalty box, debutant Justine managed to nudge the ball into the net to level the proceedings.

But it was Gokulam Kerala, who took the lead against the run of play towards the end of the half. A sequence of defensive blunders by the Blasters allowed Alex Sanchez to find space and time for delivering a cross into the penalty area. Sreekutan VS was at the right place at the right time to head the ball into the net.

Despite maintaining the lion's share of possession, Kerala Blasters encountered difficulties when it came to defending counter-attacks, a weakness that once more led to a goal in stoppage time. Perdomo’s through ball found Sanchez but it was deflected into his own net by full-back Huidrom Singh.

The first half ended with Gokulam Kerala FC leading by three goals to one against a Kerala Blasters side that struggled to create opportunities and maintain a solid defensive structure.

Gokulam Kerala FC secure vital three points despite late Kerala Blasters FC comeback

The Malabarians resumed right where they ended the first half, as they notched a goal within the opening minute of the second half. Sanchez remained an instrumental figure, playing a pivotal role yet again. He set up Abhijith, whose remarkable attempt from 30 yards out beat Sachin Suresh.

The Blasters were stunned by the scoreline but determined to pull a goal back. They did just that courtesy of some exceptional play from Mohammed Aimen. He wriggled past three players before teeing up Prabir Das, who arrived late into the box for a simple tap-in to make it 2-4.

The Blasters pressed on in the final quarter of the game and substitute Bidhyasagar Singh found himself presented with a significant opportunity to narrow the gap.

Nevertheless, his poor miss quickly faded from memory as the Blasters swiftly added their third just minutes after the chance. Led by Aimen, they sprang into a counter-attack, with Aduran Luna completing the move with ten minutes of regulation time left.

Despite Kerala Blasters’ late surge to secure the equalizer, Gokulam Kerala defended resolutely to secure the vital three points in the Kerala Derby.