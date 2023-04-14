FC Goa overcame Gokulam Kerala FC’s challenge in the Group C fixture of the Hero Super Cup. There was nothing to separate the sides until Iker Guarrotxena stepped up and sealed the three points in the 90th minute.

The Gaurs dominated the initial stages as Gokulam Kerala played in a compact 4-5-1 shape. They targeted the flanks with Noah Sadaoui and Redeem Tlang looking to deliver early crosses into the penalty box. But the first chance of the game arrived from a set-piece situation around the 10th minute.

Sadaoui’s whipped delivery from the right side found Iker Guarrotxena, who beat Abdul Hakku in the air. However, his glided header ricocheted off the post and out of play.

The Malabarians, meanwhile, looked threatening on the break as Sourav and Sreekutan used their pace to get behind FC Goa’s full-backs. While Francesc Bonet’s side had a couple of decent chances on the counter-attack, they lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Carlos Pena cut a forlorn figure on the touchline as the chances were far and few between the sides. Despite controlling the proceedings, his team lacked the clinical touch needed to carve out opportunities and turn the game in their favor.

The first half had no shots on target, with both teams struggling to find any sort of rhythm or creative spark to test the goalkeepers. The onus was on FC Goa to come out of the break and take the game to their opponents.

FC Goa break Gokulam Kerela FC’s resistance in the second half

After a dull first half, the game significantly opened up in the second. FC Goa were the first to create an opportunity when Noah Sadaoui’s pin point delivery found Makan Chote. But Gokulam Kerala’s custodian Shibin superbly parried away the wing-back’s tame effort. The rebound fell to Brison Fernandes, but Shibin was once again in the right place at the right time to deny the youngster.

The Malabarians had their first opening of the game almost immediately after Goa’s chance. Sourav met Omar Ramos’ inch-perfect through ball, but the winger’s toe-poked effort was inches away from creeping into the net.

They continued to find joy in the wide areas, with Sourav’s runs causing mayhem on the right side. He had an excellent chance to tee up Thahir Zaman, but once again failed to find the right pass in the final third.

While Omar Ramos pulled the strings in the first half, it was midfield partner Farshad Noor who created chances in the second. With fifteen minutes left, Sergio Mendigutxia’s poor first touch let him down, following an excellent pass by Noor from the middle of the park.

With FCG relentlessly pressing forward, Gokulam Kerala weathered the storm time and again. However, all it took was one mistake, and they were seemingly punished for it with just one minute of regulation time left.

Defender Abdul Hakku was dispossessed by Noah in a dangerous area. The Moroccan pounced on the second ball and tested Shibin in goal, but the rebound kindly fell to Iker Guarrotxena, who made no mistake in finishing the move.

FC Goa secured their first victory of their Hero Super Cup campaign, while Gokulam Kerala faltered once again. The defeat all but confirms their elimination from the group stage of the tournament.

The Gaurs will now face ATK Mohun Bagan in a crucial encounter, while Gokulam Kerala will square off against Jamshedpur FC. Both games are scheduled to be held on April 18 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

