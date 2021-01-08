Gokulam Kerala FC signs Ghanaian starlet Philip Adjah

I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Philip Adjah, Khel Now can confirm. The 22-year-old will replace Saliou Guindo up front, who is likely to be ruled out of the 2020-21 season after suffering a knock during pre-season training in Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala FC's latest signing is a proven goal-scorer

Adjah arrived in India ahead of the 2018-19 season as a relatively unknown forward and quickly established himself as a genuine goal threat. Leading Mohammedan SC's front line, Adjah netted 10 goals in as many games to clinch the top-scorer award in I-League 2nd division.

This also included a hat-trick against the Jamshedpur FC reserves and a brace against TRAU. When the Ghanaian left Mohammedan, his numbers looked truly devastating with a return of 31 goals in 30 outings. Adjah got on the score sheet a further 21 times in other competitions for the Black Panthers.

Phillip Adjah in action for Mohammaden SC.

Adjah joined Calcutta Customs on a short-term deal ahead of the 2019-20 Calcutta Football League, before swapping sides to NEROCA FC. He continued his prolific run in front of the goal, scoring 9 goals in 9 games for the I-League outfit before the COVID-19 lockdown in March.

Adjah was then snapped up by Bhawanipore ahead of the I-League qualifiers in October. Despite his side failing to gain promotion, Adjah continued to impress by scoring twice in four matches.

He re-signed for his former club Mohammedan, who secured entry into the I-League by winning the qualifiers. He also featured for the Black Panthers in the IFA Shield, scoring against Kidderpore SC before eventually being released.

The Malabarians moved quickly and acquired the services of the attacker, who featured against them in the quarterfinals of the IFA Shield.

Gokulam Kerala FC have impressed in the pre-season, winning all their friendlies. The I-League begins on January 9th and Gokulam Kerala will face Chennai City FC on the opening day of the season.