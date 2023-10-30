"Great to get the season underway with this performance" - Sreenidi Deccan's David Castaneda after 4-0 rout of NEROCA | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan FC got their new I-League season underway with a thumping 4-0 victory over NEROCA at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday (October 29). The visitors struggled to come to terms with the challenges posed to them by the Deccan Warriors and simply failed to answer the questions asked of them.

David Castaneda, who was the second-highest goalscorer in the competition last season, was on target on Sunday as well. He got the Deccan Warriors underway with a strike in the 22nd minute and added to his tally in the 85th minute thanks to a penalty that Lalbiakliana had won. Castaneda also provided the assist to the goal scored by Lalromawia in the 57th minute.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda after the game, Castaneda seemed to be naturally pleased with his showing but heaped praise on his teammates for giving him top-quality service.

"It was great to get the season underway with this performance. The boys were amazing today. I am glad to have got on the scoresheet, but if not for the service and delivery that the boys gave me, it would not have been possible. It feels very nice to also get the Player of the Match award," said Castaneda.

"Three points in the first game itself was what we wanted" - David Castaneda

Castaneda will have a massive role to play for Sreenidi going further into the season. They host Inter Kashi on Friday in a match that will not be easy for them by any means.

Kashi, the latest entrants into the I-League, drew against giants Gokulam Kerala by a 2-2 scoreline on Saturday in their first game. Sreenidi's offensive line, however, seems to be a cut above the rest.

With Castaneda as the team's leader, we might see some fantastic bits of aggressive and dominant football yet again from the Deccan Warriors.

"I feel very happy to have scored the two goals. The result, however, is more important than personal goals. Very pleased to have got this win. Three points in the first game itself was what we wanted to get, and that is what we got," said Castaneda.